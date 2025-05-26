"He has some cheat code"  - Fans hail Suryakumar Yadav after his 57-run knock in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Suryakumar Yadav shone with the bat in the team's crucial IPL 2025 encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday, May 26. The swashbuckling batter scored 57 runs off 39 balls, helping his side register 184/7 after they were put to bat first.

Suryakumar walked out to bat when MI were 45/1 in 5.1 overs. The 34-year-old struck two maximums and six fours during his knock, finishing with a strike rate of 146.15.

This was his fifth half-century of the season. Impressively, he has crossed the 25-run mark in all of his IPL 2025 outings.

Suryakumar earned widespread praise on social media for making a telling impact in an important fixture. Here are some of the top reactions from X:

"Happy that Suryakumar is somewhere back to his best: The Rajinikanth of T20 batting! Not that easy conditions to bat so far," wrote a fan.

"Suryakumar Yadav is on fire! Another brilliant fifty in IPL 2025, proving why he's the best T20 batter right now. Keep shining, SKY," commented another.

"Suryakumar Yadav is only player in history of IPL to score 25+ runs in all league stage matches. This is some crazy and insane record. We bow down to you, Surya Dada," chimed in yet another.

Suryakumar has shown tremendous form this season. He is currently the third-highest run-getter in IPL 2025, chalking up 640 runs at a strike rate of 167.97 across 14 innings.

Meanwhile, the ongoing clash is of utmost importance for both MI and PBKS as they look to finish in the top two to get an advantage in the playoffs.

Suryakumar Yadav broke Sachin Tendulkar's 15-year-old MI record during his 57-run knock

Suryakumar Yadav now holds the record for most runs in a single IPL edition for MI. He bettered Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's feat.

Tendulkar earlier held the record, with 618 runs in the 2010 edition. It is worth mentioning that Suryakumar also became the first MI batter to score 600-plus runs in two seasons.

Suryakumar lost his wicket off the final ball of the MI innings. He was out LBW off left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh's bowling while attempting a reverse scoop.

