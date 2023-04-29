Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match

The second game in Saturday's double-header will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 29.

Both franchises are languishing at the bottom of the table, with each side winning just two of their first seven fixtures. DC and SRH also played each other on Monday, April 24, with DC winning the clash by seven runs.

Before the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match begins in Delhi, here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two franchises.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Following their gritty win over SRH in the last game, DC equalled the head-to-head tally between the two teams. The head-to-head record between the two sides currently stands at 11-11 each after 22 encounters.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 22.

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 11.

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 11.

Matches with No Results - 0.

DC vs SRH head-to-head record in Delhi

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will play host to tonight's IPL 2023 match. Interestingly, the head-to-head record between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad at this venue stands at 4-1 in favor of SRH.

The last time the two teams met in Hyderabad was back in the 2019 season. SRH won that particular game by five wickets.

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 1

Matches with No Results - 0.

Last 5 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL encounters

Despite having a wonderful record in Delhi, SRH have fared poorly against DC for some time now. In fact, in the last five encounters between the two franchises, Delhi have been unbeaten.

SRH's last win over DC came back in 2020. David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha scored match-winning half-centuries for SRH in that game, but both players have now left the Orange Army.

Their last five matches also include a nail-biting thriller in Chennai which went to a Super Over and was prevailed by DC.

Before tonight's IPL 2023 match gets underway, here's a look at the summary of the last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals matches:

DC (144/9) beat SRH (137/6) by 7 runs, April 24, 2023

DC (207/3) beat SRH (186/9) by 21 runs, May 5, 2022.

DC (139/2) beat SRH (134/9) by 8 wickets, Sep 22, 2021.

DC (159/4) beat SRH (159/7) via Super Over, Apr 25, 2021.

DC (189/3) beat SRH (172/8) by 17 runs, Nov 8, 2020.

