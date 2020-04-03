Highest individual score for each of the 8 IPL teams

Every IPL team has had at least one centurion, and some of those went on to score big hundreds.

Gayle dominates the list, but the likes of Rahane and Sehwag also find a mention.

Vijay, Warner, Gayle and Sehwag

T20 has always been considered a batsman's game. The batsmen are given a license to go for the kill right from the word go, and they often make full use of it.

The IPL has been no different, as some of the biggest names from world cricket have played some sensational knocks in the tournament. The fans have been treated to quite a few memorable innings by batsmen from all the teams.

Here, we look at the highest individual score from each team in IPL history.

#8 Rajasthan Royals - Ajinkya Rahane (105* vs Delhi Capitals, Jaipur, 2019)

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane had been the face of the Rajasthan Royals franchise for years. The opener often provided steady starts to the Royals and helped them put up formidable totals.

In IPL 2019, Rahane was unceremoniously sacked from the captaincy after the team's poor run. However, that didn't affect his batting form as he played a memorable knock against Delhi Capitals at Jaipur.

Rahane scored an unbeaten 105 runs which helped Rajasthan post a total of 191. Unfortunately for the team though, the Capitals chased the target with ease and Rahane's efforts went in vain.

#7 Kings XI Punjab - Virender Sehwag (122 vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai, 2014)

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag joined forces with Kings XI Punjab at the fag end of his IPL career. In 2014, the Kings were in tremendous form and forced their way into the playoffs. They faced Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier at Mumbai.

Sehwag started the innings in typical fashion as he attacked the CSK bowlers from the very beginning. It was his brilliance with the bat that took KXIP past 200.

Sehwag was dismissed by Ashish Nehra in the penultimate over. And despite Suresh Raina's whirlwind knock of 87 runs off 25 balls, CSK fell well short of the target.

#6 Sunrisers Hyderabad - David Warner (126 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad, 2017)

David Warner

David Warner has been the star performer for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Apart from being their highest run-getter, Warner also has the highest individual score by an SRH player to his name.

Warner achieved this feat in 2017 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Batting first, the Aussie led from the front and destroyed KKR's bowling attack, scoring 126 runs off just 59 deliveries.

The Sunrisers scored 209 runs, eventually winning the match by 48 runs.

#5 Kolkata Knight Riders - Brendon McCullum (158* vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bangalore, 2008)

Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum truly set the IPL on fire in the inaugural game of the tournament back in 2008. The New Zealand maverick's power hitting left the RCB bowlers clueless, and they totally failed to stop the avalanche of runs coming off his bat.

McCullum scored an unbeaten knock of 158 in just 73 balls. He hit 10 fours and 13 sixes in the innings.

Thanks to McCullum's terrific batting display, KKR finished with a total of 222. RCB never looked in the hunt as they lost wickets at regular intervals; they were eventually dismissed for 82, losing the match by 140 runs.

#4 Delhi Capitals - Rishabh Pant (128 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi, 2018)

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has made a name for himself in the IPL. The wicket-keeper batsman has played some unbelievable knocks in the tournament, and one such innings came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the year 2018.

Delhi were going through a poor season, and things didn't start off well for the hosts as they were reduced to 21-2 in 4 overs. That is when Pant entered the arena.

Despite wickets falling at the other end, the southpaw kept going. He ended up scoring 128 runs, which was nearly 69% of the team's total of 187.

However, that was not enough as the Sunrisers eased their way to victory, winning the match by 9 wickets.

#3 Chennai Super Kings - Murali Vijay (127 vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai, 2010)

Murali Vijay

CSK's Murali Vijay performed consistently at the top of the order for a fairly long period of time. In a league game played against Rajasthan Royals at Chennai in 2010, Vijay struck a fabulous century for the Super Kings.

The Tamil Nadu batsman stitched crucial partnerships with Matthew Hayden and Albie Morkel, which helped CSK reach a huge total of 246. Vijay finished with a mammoth score of 127 runs off 56 balls.

Rajasthan Royals made a valiant effort but eventually fell short by 23 runs.

#2 Mumbai Indians - Sanath Jayasuriya (114* vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai, 2008)

Sanath Jayasuriya

Mumbai Indians have a long history of packing their side with superstars. One such superstar that represented the team in the first few seasons was Sanath Jayasuriya.

Mumbai Indians, who were in the middle of a torrid season, were up against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the encounter at Mumbai. Opting to field after winning the toss, Mumbai restricted a strong CSK batting line-up to 156 runs.

Jayasuriya then came out all guns blazing in the chase. He dismantled CSK's bowling attack and scored 118 runs off just 48 balls.

Mumbai Indians chased down the target in the 14th over.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore - Chris Gayle (175* vs Pune Warriors India, Bengaluru, 2013)

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle has played some stunning innings in the IPL but none more so than his iconic knock against Pune Warriors India in 2013. The Jamaica talisman was unstoppable that day, and made a mockery of the Pune bowling attack.

Records tumbled as Gayle marched his way to an unbeaten 175. He smashed the ball to all parts of the ground, peppering the innings with 13 fours and 17 towering sixes.

Gayle's knock helped RCB reach a gigantic score of 263 runs. Pune Warriors failed to get going in the pursuit of the big target and were defeated by 130 runs.

Gayle's 175 is still the highest individual score in the IPL.