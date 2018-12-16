Highest partnership for each wicket in the IPL

Sunil Joseph FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 830 // 16 Dec 2018, 14:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli

One of the best things about the IPL are those big massive partnerships that arise out of nowhere and take the game away from the opposition. They also make for a lot of entertainment as the fans who turn up to these matches to witness such destructive moments.

Big partnerships usually make for big innings and it gets really fascinating when both the batsmen bat together like a well-oiled machine. Over the years, we have all had the pleasure of witnessing numerous century stands that have left us in awe.

So, let’s take a look back at the highest partnership for each wicket in the IPL.

1st Wicket - 184* by Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn (KKR vs Gujarat Lions)

Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn

This incident took place when Kolkata Knight Riders were set to clash against the Gujarat Lions on April 7, 2017, at Rajkot. KKR won the toss and elected to field first. Gujarat Lions were able to put on a good batting performance posting a total of 183/4 in their 20 overs thanks to Raina (68*) and Dinesh Karthik (47*) who contributed a majority of their team’s runs whereas for KKR, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with 25/2 in his 4 overs.

Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn walked out to open the innings and what ensued next was utter destruction. The duo formed an unbeaten partnership and strolled across the finish line with ease. It took KKR just 15 overs to chase down this target and they did it without losing a single wicket. This also meant that Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn now held the record for the highest ever opening partnership in IPL history.

Chris Lynn scored an unbeaten 93 runs from 41 balls. His innings comprised six fours and eight sixes. Meanwhile, his partner at the other end, Gautam Gambhir - scored an unbeaten 76 runs from 48 balls, an innings which comprised of 12 fours. It shouldn’t be much of a surprise that Chris Lynn was awarded the Man of the Match award for his destructive batting.

1 / 10 NEXT

Advertisement