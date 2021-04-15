IPL 2021: How the current DC batting line-up has fared against the Rajasthan Royals so far 

We witnessed two low-scoring thrillers in Chennai over the last two days in the IPL. The action now heads west to Mumbai, where Wankhede Stadium will host the next two games. Fans could be in for a riveting high-scoring contest that will see two dynamic wicket-keepers leading their respective sides. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 7 of IPL 2021.

The Delhi Capitals were hit with a massive blow before the season began as they lost their skipper Shreyas Iyer to injury. Iyer's absence will hurt the team in both the batting and leadership departments. Flamboyant keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant led DC to victory in the opening game and got his captaincy stint off to a great start.

Kagiso Rabada has started training and is available for this match. The South African pacer's return will further boost the already strong DC bowling line-up. He will probably replace Tom Curran in the playing XI for the upcoming game.

There is still a cloud of uncertainty over Anrich Nortje's quarantine status, so he will not be taking any part in the match against the Rajasthan Royals. Chris Woakes, who made an impressive debut for DC the other day, will partner Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan in the pace department.

Top-order players like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, and Rishabh Pant have been in stellar form recently. They will again be crucial to their teams' chances on Thursday.

After a horrid showing in the second half of IPL 2020, Prithvi Shaw made a strong comeback by churning out a match-winning performance in DC's opening match against CSK. The veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan also played an attacking knock (85 of 54 balls) in that contest and won the player of the match award for his efforts.

Stats of DC's current batsmen against RR in IPL

Shikhar Dhawan : IPL Matches - 19 | Runs - 547 | HS - 78* | Average - 32.18 | Strike rate - 130.24 | 50's - 6

: IPL Matches - 19 | Runs - 547 | HS - 78* | Average - 32.18 | Strike rate - 130.24 | 50's - 6 Prithvi Shaw : IPL Matches - 5 | Runs - 116 | HS - 47 | Average - 23.20 | Strike rate - 139.76 | 50's - 0

: IPL Matches - 5 | Runs - 116 | HS - 47 | Average - 23.20 | Strike rate - 139.76 | 50's - 0 Ajinkya Rahane : IPL Matches - 2 | Runs - 5 | HS - 2 | Average - 2.50 | Strike rate - 31.25 | 50's - 0

: IPL Matches - 2 | Runs - 5 | HS - 2 | Average - 2.50 | Strike rate - 31.25 | 50's - 0 Rishabh Pant : IPL Matches - 5 | Runs - 225 | HS - 78* | Average - 75 | Strike rate - 178.57 | 50's - 3

: IPL Matches - 5 | Runs - 225 | HS - 78* | Average - 75 | Strike rate - 178.57 | 50's - 3 Marcus Stoinis : IPL Matches - 6 | Runs - 122 | HS - 39 | Average - 30.50 | Strike rate - 110.91 | 50's - 0

: IPL Matches - 6 | Runs - 122 | HS - 39 | Average - 30.50 | Strike rate - 110.91 | 50's - 0 Steve Smith: IPL Matches - 2 | Runs - 55 | HS - 37 | Average - 55 | Strike rate - 103.77 | 50's - 0

Ajinkya Rahane was not a regular in the line-up last year. But this year, he will get a consistent run in the side due to Iyer's absence. Steve Smith will continue to wait on the bench for his chances as the management might give Hetmyer some more opportunities in the XI.

The former Rajasthan Royals skipper has been in sensational form in white-ball cricket as he smacked two 62-ball ODI centuries against India last year. Smith could be a game-changer in the middle-order for the DC and be an ideal foil for destructive batsmen like Rishabh Pant, Stoinis, and Hetmyer.

But the team balance is forcing management to leave Smith out for the initial phase in the tournament.

Both Steve Smith and Rahane have spent a lot of time with Rajasthan Royals during the past decade, so their presence will give DC some advantage in the planning process. DC have also won their last five encounters with Rajasthan Royals. Rishabh Pant's side will look to extend that streak and reach the top position in the points table today.