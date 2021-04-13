IPL stats: How the current KKR batting line-up has fared against the MI so far 

Rajasthan Royals and their newly-appointed skipper Sanju Samson had to endure heartbreak yesterday after they ended up on the losing side of a close contest. Following the cracking cricket in Mumbai, the IPL heads back to Chennai again for its next fixture. Defending Champions Mumbai Indians will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders inthe 5th match of IPL 2021.

Courtesy of a couple of magnificent knocks from Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi, KKR won their first game against SRH in a convincing manner. However, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan did not make any significant contributions with the bat.

The trio must step up while facing the formidable Mumbai Indians today.

In the previous match, Kolkata made a surprising but logical decision of playing Shakib Al Hasan ahead of Sunil Narine in the playing XI. Sunil Narine has been a star performer for them in the past, but his returns have dwindled considerably over the past few years in both batting and bowling departments.

Shakib Al Hasan had a decent outing. He bowled an economical spell but did not have much scope with the bat as he faced very few deliveries near the end of the innings. KKR will most probably stick to the same combination that worked out for them against SRH the other day.

Nitish Rana will get a longer rope as an opener after his resounding success on Sunday. Shubman Gill, on the other hand, desperately needs some runs under his belt to return to contention for a spot in India's T20I squad.

Stats of KKR's current batsmen against MI in IPL

Shubman Gill : IPL Matches - 5 | Runs - 120 | HS - 76 | Average - 24 | Strike rate - 120 | 50's - 1

: IPL Matches - 5 | Runs - 120 | HS - 76 | Average - 24 | Strike rate - 120 | 50's - 1 Dinesh Karthik : IPL Matches - 22 | Runs - 330 | HS - 56* | Average - 22 | Strike rate - 128.40 | 50's - 1

: IPL Matches - 22 | Runs - 330 | HS - 56* | Average - 22 | Strike rate - 128.40 | 50's - 1 Nitish Rana : IPL Matches - 6 | Runs - 107 | HS - 31 | Average - 21.40 | Strike rate - 128.92 | 50's - 0

: IPL Matches - 6 | Runs - 107 | HS - 31 | Average - 21.40 | Strike rate - 128.92 | 50's - 0 Eoin Morgan : IPL Matches - 7 | Runs - 118 | HS - 39* | Average - 23.60 | Strike rate - 101.72 | 50's - 0

: IPL Matches - 7 | Runs - 118 | HS - 39* | Average - 23.60 | Strike rate - 101.72 | 50's - 0 Andre Russell : IPL Matches - 11 | Runs - 174 | HS - 80* | Average - 21.75 | Strike rate - 155.36 | 50's - 1

: IPL Matches - 11 | Runs - 174 | HS - 80* | Average - 21.75 | Strike rate - 155.36 | 50's - 1 Shakib Al Hasan : IPL Matches - 11 | Runs - 93 | HS - 26 | Average - 11.63 | Strike rate - 125.68 | 50's - 0

: IPL Matches - 11 | Runs - 93 | HS - 26 | Average - 11.63 | Strike rate - 125.68 | 50's - 0 Rahul Tripathi: IPL Matches - 6 | Runs - 65 | HS - 45 | Average - 10.83 | Strike rate - 108.33 | 50's - 0

In Sunday's game, Rahul Tripathi played a counter-attacking innings and complemented Rana perfectly to put on a 93-run partnership for the second wicket. Team management will be pleased with Tripathi's performance and will hope for more such efforts from him this season.

Today's contest promises to be an exciting one. Three of the elite finishers in the game - Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell - will face off against the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in the death overs. Among other things, this is the duel that might prove to be the most decisive in the outcome of today's match.

Eoin Morgan's side will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on the defending champions today. In 27 matches between the two teams so far, Kolkata has won only 6 times.