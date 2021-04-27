IPL 2021: How the current RCB batting line-up has fared against DC so far

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

RCB side suffered their first defeat of the season in their previous match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell failed with the bat while chasing a target of 192 as RCB fell short by 69 runs.

Poor performances from the three leading batsmen led to a collapse in the middle-order and resulted in a comprehensive win for the Chennai Super Kings.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently placed 3rd in the points table while Delhi Capitals are in the 2nd position. Both teams have 8 points each, but DC has a better net run rate than RCB. Virat's men will be looking to get back to winning ways when they step onto the field on Tuesday.

RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal, who missed the first match due to Covid-19, has performed exceptionally well for his team in the last few games. He has vastly improved his strike rate since last season and is striking at 158.33 this year.

Padikkal has already hit a scintillating century against the Rajasthan Royals in the past week and looks hungry for more.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal have been among the best opening combinations in the IPL this year. The dynamic duo will be looking to provide a solid start on Tuesday against DC.

All-rounder Washington Sundar struggled in the number 3 slot in the last match. The team management will have to find another suitable player for that position in the upcoming game.

Here are the stats of the Royal Challengers batsmen against the Delhi Capitals:

Virat Kohli: IPL Matches - 23 | Runs - 897 | HS - 99 | Average - 59.80 | Strike rate - 136.53 | 50's - 8

Devdutt Padikkal: IPL Matches - 2 | Runs - 54 | HS - 50 | Average - 27 | Strike rate - 114.89 | 50's - 1

Glenn Maxwell: IPL Matches - 9 | Runs - 78 | HS - 32 | Average - 9.75 | Strike rate - 123.81 | 50's - 0

AB de Villiers: IPL Matches - 17 | Runs - 474 | HS - 90* | Average - 52.67 | Strike rate - 164.07 | 50's - 4

Dan Christian: IPL Matches - 4 | Runs - 57 | HS - 27* | Average - 19 | Strike rate - 100 | 50's - 0

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers have been striking the ball with absurd ease this season. Their contribution with the bat will be crucial to RCB's fortunes in this game. The duo's ability to switch gears effortlessly and attack bowlers in the middle and death overs makes them extremely dangerous in this format of the game.

In-form DC spinners Amit Mishra and Axar Patel will be crucial for Rishabh Pant to contain RCB's big-hitters. The contest between these two spinners and RCB's middle-order might play a pivotal role in deciding the fate of this game.

RCB Batsman vs DC Bowler

🖊️ AMIT MISHRA (IPL)

✓ Kohli: 175(105) 2 Out 167 SR

✓ Maxwell : 55(29) 4 Out 190 SR

✓ ABD : 37(33) 1 Out 113 SR

in ODI - 77(58) 0 Out



🖊️ AXAR PATEL (IPL)

✓ ABD : 52(53) 1 Out 98 SR

✓ Kohli : 64(56) 1 Out 115 SR — SG(😷) (@RCBSG30) April 27, 2021

The Delhi Capitals have won their last four games against RCB. Virat Kohli's side will look to break this streak when the two sides meet later tonight.