“I can’t tell people how to bat” - David Warner on young Indian batters’ struggles against fast bowling in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper David Warner has urged young Indian batters in the franchise to work out a way to score runs against fast bowling. Stating that he cannot tell people how to bat, Warner said that batters need to develop a technique to tackle pace bowling.

DC’s young Indian batters like Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yash Dhull have all looked at sea against high-quality fast bowling in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Delhi have suffered due to their batters’ inability to put up good scores.

On Thursday, April 20, as well, DC stumbled while chasing 128 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before getting home by four wickets in the last over. At a post-match press conference, Warner was asked about the struggles of young Indian batters against genuinely quick pacers. He replied:

“We don’t really have too many discussions because you have to back your skills and I can’t tell people how to bat. You have to actually work it out.

"If you are going to face bowling, guys who bowl at 150 kmph, you need to have the technique and method to score, and if they are going to keep coming at you and they bowl into your ribcage, you have to find a way to score.”

Interestingly, the veteran Australian cricketer added that practicing against the short ball during net sessions might not be the best thing for batters. He elaborated:

“In the nets, it’s very difficult to practice; even in Australia, we don’t practice the short-pitch balls. I feel if you practice the short ball all the time in the game, you would be tentative. It’s a reaction skill and you have to remember that the bowlers are going to bowl only one short ball in this format and that’s a good thing for the batsman.”

DC opener Shaw has registered a highest score of 15 from six innings in IPL 2023. Sarfaraz scored four and 30 before being dropped, while Dhull was dismissed for single-figure scores in both games he played.

“After losing five games on the trot, these games are hard to win” - Warner on scratchy victory

Chasing 128 against KKR, Delhi were well-placed at 62/1 before finding themselves in trouble at 111/6. Eventually, they managed to get over the winning line in 19.2 overs.

Reflecting on an unconvincing win, Warner said:

“I think chasing 128 is quite a low total. There can be a little bit of, I wouldn’t say nerve, but a bit scratchy. After losing five games on the trot, these games are hard to win. We lost wickets again, too many consecutive wickets, we have to try and work on that, but little things can happen when you are chasing small totals.”

Delhi Capitals will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Monday, April 24.

