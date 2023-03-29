"I look back and probably should have enjoyed that a bit more" - Josh Hazlewood on 2015 World Cup triumph 

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood recently recalled winning the 2015 ICC World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia were the joint-host of the 15th edition of ICC's marquee event with trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand. Although Australia lost their league fixture to the Black Caps in Auckland, they overhauled Brendon McCullum and his men in the final by seven wickets on March 29, 2015.

Hazlewood was part of the 15-member squad under Michael Clarke and picked up seven wickets in the tournament at an average of 25.15.

Speaking on the RCB podcast about his selection and Australia being crowned as eventual champions in the 2015 World Cup, Hazlewood said:

"It came to me pretty early and pretty quickly. The home World Cup in 2015. I had probably only played maybe 20 or 30 One-Day games before for Australia. I remember a book I had as a kid, a history of One-Day World Cup Cricket from 1975. I think to about 2003 when the book come out and Australia just won a couple in a row."

He added:

"To play one at home, I remember all the senior players saying how rare this is to being in this team at home with a chance to win a World Cup. It just doesn't come around very often.

"Winning that World Cup at the MCG with 97,000 people. Doing the lap of honour afterwards and hardly anyone in left. It was an unbelievable feeling. Now sort of I look back and probably should have enjoyed that a bit more. But everytime I think about it I enjoy it now."

Josh Hazlewood could miss part of IPL 2023

Josh Hazlewood suffered Achilles tendinitis last month and was subsequently ruled out of the entire India tour. The Australian pacer is recovering from the injury but there has been no communication about his fitness from the RCB management.

It looks like Hazlewood could miss the first few matches for the Faf du Plessis-led team in IPL 2023. He joined RCB last season after spending two years at Chennai Super Kings.

Hazlewood picked up 20 wickets in 12 matches in IPL 2022 at an average of 18.85 and an economy rate of 8.10. He was the franchise's second-highest wicket-taker behind Wanindu Hasaranga (26).

