ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 3 probable X-factors Down Under 

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 just about four months away, the speculation and hubbub around India’s squad is picking up pace. While the majority of this puzzle takes care of itself, there are a few positions yet to find the perfect fit.

The talent pool in the country, thanks especially to the Indian Premier League (IPL) is phenomenal. Year after year, the tournament successfully gives selectors a headache. This year has been no different and since the conclusion of the cash-rich league, uncertainty around the final squad for the T20 World Cup has reached its peak.

Here are three players that the captain, coach and selectors should consider including in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad:

#1 Ishan Kishan

After a disappointing IPL campaign, Ishan Kishan is back amongst the runs.

India’s conservative batting approach at the top of the order has been a huge reason for the team’s failure to post huge totals in T20Is. The openers’ inability to make the most of the fielding restrictions has hurt the team in the recent past, as the pressure keeps piling on.

However, after a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in 2021, it seems the team has realized that a paradigm shift is the need of the hour. The format requires a positive approach and in Ishan Kishan, India have a player who could be the pioneer for the job. The pocket dymano has the perfect game and his style of play could come in handy in a big tournament like the T20 World Cup.

In the recently concluded T20I series against South-Africa, the Indian batsmen have been open to taking risks and the intent has been spot-on. The wave of aggression has been led by young Kishan, who had a great outing in the series. Kishan had two half-centuries in a total of 206 runs that came at a strike rate of almost 150.36.

He left his recent IPL miseries behind to present a strong case for himself at the top of the order. In Kishan India also get a left hand option, something that is not there in abundance. Considering India’s new approach, Kishan is a serious contender for a berth in the T20 World Cup squad.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

Karthik had a brilliant comeback T20 series vs SA, living upto fans' expectations.

Dinesh Karthik has been a man of many comebacks and we could be forgiven for believing that another was out of the question. However, as he has done throughout his long career, Karthik answered in style, making a strong statement in the IPL.

Karthik had a stellar season in which he made a mockery of the best of death bowlers. He tore apart attacks to provide Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with strong finishes more often than not. The veteran compiled 330 runs at a sensational strike rate of 183.33, which highlights the crucial impact that he had for the franchise.

More bit.ly/3tOY3eJ Dinesh Karthik's brilliant performance during the T20I series against South Africa has caught the eye of India coach Rahul Dravid.More Dinesh Karthik's brilliant performance during the T20I series against South Africa has caught the eye of India coach Rahul Dravid.More 👉 bit.ly/3tOY3eJ https://t.co/uAwVxGuD46

He was given a clear role by RCB management to handle the last five overs and he did not disappoint. Rahul Dravid, in a press conference ahead of the T20 series against South Africa, said that Karthik had been picked in the Indian side to play the same role.

Although it seems certain that Rishabh Pant will make it to India’s T20 World Cup squad, the selectors could instead pick Karthik as the wicketkeeper-finisher, which could pave the way for the selection of both Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer who have performed well in recent times.

It is to be noted that Pant has hardly lit up the T20 scene in India colors and that includes the series against the Proteas. All this will be looked into when the panel sits down to select the team for the T20 World Cup and Karthik has made sure that there will be due consideration as far as he is concerned.

#3 Umran Malik

Umran Malik set the IPL T20 stage alight with his raw pace.

Whizzing pace is not something that can easily be found in Indian cricket. Therefore, when found, the commodity attracts more eyeballs than usual. Touted by many former cricketers and pundits as the next big thing in Indian cricket, Umran Malik set the Indian Premier League on fire with his raw pace.

He consistently clocked 150kmph, a skill that is rare and therefore one which can be used to surprise the opposition. India do not have an out-and-out fast bowler apart from Jasprit Bumrah and even he is nowhere close to Umran when it comes to the speed charts. The inclusion of Umran in the T20 World Cup squad will provide an X-factor to an attack that has everything but extreme pace.

Umran has performed best in the middle phase of the innings. This is a crucial part of the game, one in which teams look to slowly and steadily gather momentum for the backend. Umran could be the perfect man to foil plans along this line. He is yet to make his debut in international cricket and, whether his induction takes place smoothly or not, it is something that only time will tell.

However, the raw talent and skill is too good a temptation to be ignored and with the T20 World Cup around the corner, trying Umran out would do no harm to India and, who knows, he might be to India what Jofra Archer was to England in 2019.

