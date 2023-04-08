Rohit Sharma has been synonymous with the Mumbai Indians ever since leading them to their maiden IPL title in 2013. The rest, as they say, is history. The hometown hero led his franchise to five titles in 10 years, making Mumbai the most successful franchise in the tournament's history.

Between the years 2017 and 2020, his team was probably the best T20 unit ever assembled in franchise cricket. However, a mega-auction that saw the super team being split up left Mumbai with plenty of issues to address. Additionally, their captain's recent form certainly hasn't suggested that he's leading from the front.

In the last two seasons, Rohit has averaged only 24.22 at a strike rate of 123.8. Last season was his worst in terms of runs scored and averages, scoring 268 runs at an average of 19.14. It was only the second time in his 16-year IPL career that he failed to breach the 300-run mark for the season.

Hence, some eyebrows were obviously raised after the MI skipper didn't even record a half-century in 2022.

Since 2018, Rohit has had the worst average (8.5) and strike rate (113.3) against 145+ kmph deliveries, scoring 34 runs and having been dismissed four times. His recent form in T20Is hasn't been great either, with only one half-century in the last 10 innings.

So the question begs, does one of the most successful captains in the history of the tournament need to do something different to turn things around?

Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians need some impetus at the top of the order

With the demands of modern-day cricket in the shortest format giving the openers a free license to go all guns blazing in the powerplay, the Mumbai Indians haven't quite been able to do so. The intent from Ishan Kishan and his captain is there to see, but neither of them has been able to convert their starts into something significant, especially in run chases.

Last season, the two openers were on the list for worst strike rates for opening batters while chasing. Kishan was third on the list (114.03), while Rohit was fifth (115.67). That simply hasn't helped the Mumbai Indians with the middle order left to play catch up on most occasions, eventually falling short of the target.

At the auction this season, the team spent a serious amount of money to acquire the services of Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. The 6'6 giant all-rounder made his mark as an opener in the T20 series against India not too long ago, injecting some impetus at the top of the order to get the team off to a good start.

At the moment, that is precisely what the five-time champions need. Green at the top of the order could lay the platform for the team in the powerplay with the rest of the middle order well capable of carrying on from that. The question still begs, should it be Rohit or Kishan who gets pushed down the order?

Both players have played that role in the past, and rather successfully too. Rohit has played 86 innings in the number four position, scoring 2,392 runs at an average of 32.77 and a strike rate of 128.67. A crucial stat to keep an eye on though is his contribution to the team in terms of runs. At No. 4, his percentage in terms of team runs stands at 18%, as compared to 16.73 while opening.

Those numbers aren't far off from when he bats at the top of the order. Add to that the experience he has, it seems almost certain that it will be the captain who might have to drop down the order.

Kishan, on the other hand, clearly fancies opening the batting and the Mumbai Indians would probably have it that way too, giving them a left-right hand opening combination. He has scored 580 runs in 20 innings while batting at four, averaging 29 at 131.22.

His numbers at the top of the order seem rather sensational, scoring 983 runs in 28 innings and averaging 40.96 at a strike rate of 137.10. His percentage in terms of runs scored for the team in that role stands at 22.10%, which is a significant contribution.

Despite some issues with his strike rotation, the stats seem to make it a no-brainer in terms of who should drop down the order. At this stage of his career, the captain might think dropping himself down the other won't be the best idea for him personally. The team would be more open to the idea of dropping Kishan down the order if they didn't already have two left-handers there in Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera.

For now, though, the ball is in Rohit's court to do something different to turn this slump around, not only for him but also for his side. What better way to make their mark with a new template at their home ground against their fiercest rivals in the El Clasico, eh?

