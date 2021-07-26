IND vs ENG 2021: 3 reasons why Suryakumar Yadav should not have been called up for the England tour

Indian middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been in great form off late. His attacking ability separates him from the other players as he can single-handedly win games for his side. Suryakumar has now been picked by India's Test team for the England tour. Though everyone knows that Suryakumar is a great player, his selection for the Test series against England is questionable.

There were reports that the team management had previously requested Shaw's inclusion previously when Shubhman Gill was ruled out of the tour. However, the selectors have denied this request and have announced that no replacements are being sent for now. However, due to the injuries to Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar, the selectors have now decided to send both Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav to England.

The duo are currently in Sri Lanka and it has not been announced when they will fly to England. Here are three reasons why we feel Suryakumar Yadav should not have been included in the squad for the England tour.

Why Suryakumar Yadav should not have been picked for the England tour

#1 Lack of match practice in red ball cricket

Suryakumar Yadav is a player with immense talent. His potential has never even been a point of discussion. However, his performances have all come in limited overs cricket recently. Suryakumar has a first class average of 44 but has barely played any red ball cricket off late. This could be a huge concern going into an important tour like England.

To make things even more difficult for him, he will not be getting the opportunity to play any warm-up games in England. After the World Test Championship final Virat Kohli had mentioned how match practice is important even for the Test regulars. Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, has been picked in India's Test squad for the first time and has no experience playing red ball cricket in England.

An adjustment in technique is very important when one batsman switches from white ball cricket to red ball cricket. Suryakumar has been on a roll in white ball cricket however his lack of practice with the red ball could prove to be a cause of concern for Team India. Selecting a batsman who has played red ball cricket recently may have been a better move.

#2 Bio-bubble fatigue may take a toll on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is currently a part of India's bio-bubble in Sri Lanka. Now due to his selection in the squad for the England tour, he will have to go there and quarantine as well. The five-match Test series ends just before the IPL and Suryakumar will have to enter the IPL bio-bubble in UAE post this tour.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in fine form

This is not the end as he is likely to be a part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup as well. He will therefore have to stay back in UAE even after the IPL is over. Bio-bubble fatigue has recently taken a toll on many players. There have been various incidents of players pulling out of tours as they need some time away from the bubble.

Suryakumar Yadav is a very important part of India's T20 set-up and the last thing they would want is the bio-bubble fatigue affecting his mental and physical health. It could have therefore been a good decision to give Suryakumar some time off before the IPL begins.

#3 Suryakumar's red ball performance may affect his limited overs form

Among all the reasons stated, this could probably be the greatest cause of concern for the Indian team. Suryakumar Yadav has been in great form in white ball cricket. He was awarded man of the series in the recently concluded India versus Sri Lanka ODI series. He has also scored two fifties in the three T20I innings he has played thus far.

Suryakumar Yadav will be a key player for India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The last thing India can afford is Suryakumar losing his form due to his stint in red ball cricket. Technical adjustments made from one format to the other often affect a batsman's form.

The Indian team management would be hoping that Suryakumar has a good series in England if given a chance. Poor performance in one format also affects a player's performance in the other formats. A dip in confidence could wrongly affect Suryakumar going into the T20 World Cup. With all these questions looming it will be interesting to see if the move to send Suryakumar Yadav to England pays off or not.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar