Ind vs SA: 3 spinner combinations India can tinker with against South Africa

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for the 3-match T20I series between India and South Africa. KL Rahul will lead the side in Sharma's absence.

It will also mark the return of spin duo - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The selectors have also added Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi in a spin-heavy squad

It will be interesting to see the spin combinations KL Rahul and Rahul Dravid opt for in the three-match series. Chahal and Yadav are probably edigng ahead on current form but Axar Patel carries a batting threat as well.

Let's take a look at the three spin combinations KL Rahul could opt for in the India vs South Africa T20I series:

3.) Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

Kuldeep and Chahal are proven match-winners

India's Kul-Cha combo can team up for then national side after a long hiatus. Yadav was excellent for the Delhi Capitals in the 2022 Indian Premier League. He bagged 21 wickets in the season and bowled with several new variations.

Chahal bagged the purple cap in his debut season for the Rajasthan Royals. He picked up 27 wickets in 17 matches with an economy rate below 8. They can pose South Africa a serious threat in the middle overs.

2.) Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal

Ravi Bishnoi can be a great partner to Yuzvendra Chahal

While both are right-arm leg spinners, they do pose different threats to their opponents. Bishnoi is a lot quicker through the air and relies a lot on his googlies and top spin. Chahal is a more traditional bowler who can outfox his opponent with some quick thinking as well.

Bishnoi was good for the Lucknow Super Giants this season, but could not pick up too many wickets in the middle over. He finished with 13 wickets in 14 games and had an economy rate of over 8. However, he has had an excellent few games in India colours and could be a handful against the South African batting order.

1.) Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel

Axar Patel will provide balance

Chahal will probably be a certain pick for India due to his current form. The think tank might just pair him with Axar Patel.

Patel can bowl in any stage of the match, and keep a check on the runs. He is also handy with the bat lower down the order, giving him the edge over other spinners.

In the recently concluded IPL, Axar picked up six wickets but his economy rate was superb at 7.46. He also hit 182 runs at a strike rate of 151.66 and this could give the hosts the option of having a rather long batting order.

