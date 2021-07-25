IND vs SL 2021: "This is a make-or-break series for Varun Chakravarthy" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes India's forthcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka is a make-or-break opportunity for Varun Chakravarthy. Chopra said a good outing in the series would increase the mystery spinner's chances of making it to the T20 World Cup. However, he warned that a poor showing will all but end his hopes.

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. will play three T20Is in the island nation, starting on Sunday. This is Team India's final T20I series before the marquee multi-nation tournament in October. Chakravarthy had received international call-ups twice before, based on his brilliant IPL returns, but had to drop out for not meeting fitness standards.

"Play him all three T20Is and since this is the only international series before the World Cup, of course, it's a make or break from Varun's perspective. If you make it now, it's phenomenal but if you don't really make a good impression in the three games then it becomes difficult to pick a complete outsider of sorts. Because he's not coming off those Under-19, India 'A' levels, his career has followed a completely different path," Aakash Chopra said in an interaction on ESPNcricinfo.

An architect by profession, Varun Chakravarthy announced himself as a bowler only at the age of 26. He made his debut for Tamil Nadu in the 2018-19 domestic season and became a success due to his unconventional bowling style.

Soon, IPL contracts followed and he became an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise. Though his wicket-taking ability has only improved over the course of his fledgling career, the now 29-year-old hardly has hardly got any time to reach the strength and agility standards of modern high-intensity cricket.

However, he has come into this series leaner, stronger and with seven IPL wickets behind him from the 2021 season.

Varun Chakravarthy is the final piece of India's T20 World Cup jigsaw puzzle: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra further said that a mystery spinner like Varun Chakravarthy could be a 'surprise weapon' and the final addition to India's T20 World Cup setup.

"If you are not going to play him now then why pick him? He's not 21, or someone who is coming from the ranks and you want to have a 'look' at him. He's been there for a long time and the whole idea about Varun Chakravarthy is very exciting - a mystery bowler. India's jigsaw puzzle as far as the T20 World Cup is concerned is pretty much sorted. Only a couple of places are up for grabs and Varun Chakravarthy is that outlier, a guy who can actually be the mystery card or surprise weapon of sorts who the world hasn't seen enough of," said Aakash Chopra.

The first T20I will be played on Sunday from 8 PM IST and the next two matches will follow on alternate days.

