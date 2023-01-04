IND vs SL 2023: Hits and flops as India record a slim 2-run victory in the first T20I in Mumbai

Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, Team India started their home season on a winning note as they beat Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series. The Men in Blue registered a slim 2-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3).

After being asked to bat first on a batting-friendly surface, Team India enjoyed a fantastic start, as Ishan Kishan scored 17 runs in the very first over. However, the Sri Lankan unit remained unperturbed and didn't let the hosts score runs at a brisk rate.

#CricketTwitter #indvssl A close win for India in the first T20I against Sri Lanka

They kept picking up wickets at regular intervals, reducing India to 94/5 inside 14.1 overs. After the fifth wicket fell, all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel led the recovery for India.

The left-hand right-hand combination stitched up a crucial partnership of 68 runs in the last 35 balls to take India's total to a competitive 162/5.

In reply, the Sri Lankan innings never really got going until skipper Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne provided a late blitz. Despite losing half of their side with only 68 runs on the board, the visitors managed to take the game deep.

They required 13 runs off the final over but remained two runs short as Axar Patel successfully closed out the game for India.

Here's a look at the hits and flops from the opening T20I between India and Sri Lanka.

#4 Flop - Sri Lankan top-order

Pathum Nissanka getting bowled by Shivam Mavi in the second over [P:C: BCCI]

With a target of 163 runs, Sri Lanka didn't have a huge task at hand given that the Wankhede Stadium is considered a chasing ground.

However, the Sri Lankan top-order batters gave their side a rocky start and underperformed against the inexperienced Indian bowling unit. No batter stamped his authority on the run-chase.

Barring Pathum Nissanka, who was undone by a fantastic in-swinger by Shivam Mavi, all the other top-order Sri Lankan batters gave their wickets away.

Had the lower-order batters, including Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Chamika Karunaratne, not contributed, things could've been a lot worse for the visitors.

#3 Hit - Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel





The 68-run partnership between Deepak Hooda (41* off 23) and Axar Patel (31* off 20) has helped India go past 160.







#INDvsSL | #CricketTwitter IND finish at 162/5 (20)

Team India were staring down the barrel as Sri Lanka were on top after removing all five of Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Hardik Pandya with only 94 runs scored.

At 94/5, Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel were tasked with rebuilding the Indian innings and providing a flourish with the bat. The duo were the last recognized batting pair left for India.

Hooda and Axar then rescued the Men in Blue with a much-needed partnership of 68 runs and proved to be critical to India's success in the first T20I.

Hooda, in particular, was brilliant at putting away bad balls and Axar too found a way to score boundaries, despite taking his time to settle in.

With four maximums and a solitary boundary, Hooda scored 41 off 23 balls while the left-hander smashed three boundaries and a six en route to his 20-ball 31. Both Hooda and Axar remained unbeaten in the end and took India to a respectable total.

#2 Flop - Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson in action during the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Talented Indian batter Sanju Samson had an off day during the opening T20 international against Sri Lanka.

Walking into bat at No. 4 in the final over of the powerplay, he had an excellent opportunity to put on a big score in friendly batting conditions.

Unfortunately, Samson looked scratchy right from the very start. He was almost caught on the boundary off Dhananjaya de Silva as he tried to take on the off-spinner, with the third umpire adjudging that the ball had touched the ground.

Nevertheless, just two balls later, Samson tried a similar shot across the line and threw a sitter to short third and perished for just five off six balls.

Things got worse for Samson when he dropped a catch in the very first over of the second innings. The 28-year-old will be held to higher standards by India in the upcoming games.

#1 Hit - Indian pace attack

Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik bowled really well in the first T20I [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Team India stepped onto the field with four pace bowling options in the first T20I - Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Hardik Pandya, and Harshal Patel.

Interestingly, all four of them made life difficult for the Lankan batters, claiming a total of eight wickets in a combined 15 overs while giving away 102 runs.

Skipper Pandya took on the new-ball responsibility alongside debutant Mavi. While Pandya kept things quiet and leaked just 12 runs off his three overs, Mavi proved to be one of the cornerstones of India's success.

The 24-year-old picked up one wicket in each of his four overs, ending the innings with a great spell of 4/22. Umran Malik, too, bowled an incisive spell and picked up two wickets, including the all-important scalp of Dasun Shanaka.

Harshal Patel, on the other hand, also took two wickets in his quota of four overs. His first two overs produced two wickets, but he was a touch guilty of losing the plot at the death.

All in all, on a track where the Sri Lankan spinners bowled really well in the first innings, the quartet of Indian pacers extracted help from the Mumbai surface and bowled in cohesion to get India over the line.

