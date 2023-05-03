"India have to make sure they have both of them fit for the WTC final"- Harbhajan Singh on Shami and Siraj's performances in IPL 2023

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh hailed Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Shami for his incredible spell against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

In four overs, Shami conceded just 11 runs and picked up four wickets, producing an exhibition of high-quality swing and seam bowling. Delhi were reduced to 23/5 at one stage, with Shami proving to be unplayable at times.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about the importance of Mohammed Shami and also Mohammed Siraj performing well in the IPL 2023 season:

"Mohammed Shami broke the back of Delhi's batting. It was just simply sensational. That seam position and that seam movement, I don't think there's any better bowler than Shami with that quality. Siraj is also bowling well and India have to make sure they have both of them fit for the WTC final."

Harbhajan Singh credits Ishant Sharma for his composure under pressure

Delhi had to bank on the experience of Ishant Sharma, who had to defend 12 runs in the final over against a set Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia, who had found his groove. While it seemed difficult, Ishant kept his cool and delivered a sensational over to help DC get 2 crucial points.

On this, Harbhajan stated:

"Rahul Tewatia had given GT hopes of a win after smashing Nortje for three sixes. But Warned did a great job by backing the experienced Ishant Sharma for the final over. This bowling line-up has looked better ever since Ishant's comeback and he used all his experience to deliver under pressure."

Harbhajan Singh further spoke about what this win would have done to Delhi's morale and added:

"Delhi has stopped a big team at 125 and when you win against a big team, it boosts your confidence. They still need to work on their batting as they have to find a way to score 180 (consistently). Not every time will you win defending 130. But they needed this win to keep their hopes alive."

The Delhi Capitals will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next game on Saturday and will be keen to make the most of their winning momentum.

