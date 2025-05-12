India’s 5 greatest Test wins under Virat Kohli’s captaincy ft. Lord's 2021

Virat Kohli, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12. The Delhi-born batter walks away as India's most successful Test captain, to go with being one of the best batters in the longest format of the sport.

Kohli finished his time as India's Test captain with a record of 40 wins in 68 matches, translating to a win percentage of almost 59. Kohli, who led India from 2014 to 2022, has the best record among India Test captains, better than the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly.

In this listicle, we take a look at India's greatest Test wins in Kohli's captaincy:

#5 Australia, Melbourne, 2018

The Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2018 will remain one of Indian cricket fans' most cherished wins for a long time. Their team brilliantly tackled the efforts of their hosts and beat them in their own backyard.

At the hallowed turf of MCG, India did the unthinkable by putting the hosts under pressure. Batting first, they put up 443-7, with Cheteshwar Pujara scoring 106 and Kohli 82.

Jasprit Bumrah then wove his magic to dismiss Australia for 151, returning to the pavilion with figures of 6-33. India batted again and declared their innings at 106. Australia struggled in the fourth innings and were bowled out for 261, handing India a 137-run victory.

Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets apiece, while Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami took two wickets each to dismantle the Aussie batting lineup. Skipper Kohli's tactical nous and field placements also played a big role in India's victory here, eventually leading them to a series win.

#4 Australia, Bengaluru, 2017

India overcame Australia in another fine encounter, this time in the second Test of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Bengaluru. After the visitors had thrashed them soundly in the first Test, India were under some serious pressure going into the second match.

Batting first, India could manage only 189 on a tricky surface, with local lad KL Rahul top-scoring with 90. Australia responded in fine fashion and picked up a 67-run lead to end their innings at 276, with Shaun Marsh top-scoring with 66. Ravindra Jadeja was India's most successful bowler, returning with figures of 6-63.

Everyone expected India to capitulate in their second innings, but Cheteshwar Pujara played a steely knock of 92 and Ajinkya Rahane contributed with 52 lower down the order, foiling Josh Hazlewood (6-67), who was Australia's best bowler on display.

In the fourth innings, set a measly target of 188, Australia imploded in spectacular fashion, with Kohli commanding his troops and not giving an inch to the visitors. Ravichandran Ashwin spun a web around the Aussies, returning with figures of 6-41 and bowling the visitors out for just 112 in 35.4 overs.

#3 South Africa, Johannesburg, 2018

Despite India's 1-2 series loss, this victory over South Africa at the Bullring in Johannesburg was a defining one in Virat Kohli's captaincy stint. Rarely had Indians done well on seaming tracks such as at the Wanderers, but this victory was to change that mindset altogether.

Batting first, the Indians could not do well and were bowled out for just 187, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli scoring half-centuries (50 and 54, respectively). A repeat was expected of the first two Tests, which India had lost due to poor batting, but Jasprit Bumrah's 5-54 ensured that the home team were all out for 194.

India batted only slightly better in their second innings, with Kohli (41) finding an able ally in Ajinkya Rahane (48) this time around. When they were eventually bowled out for 247, they could only set a target of 241 for their hosts, which seemed doable.

But Mohammed Shami stood up for India this time around with fine figures of 5-28, and despite fighting knocks from Dean Elgar (86 not out) and Hashim Amla (54), the home team were dismissed for 177. Opener Elgar cut a sorry figure as he carried his bat through and saw everyone else at the other end get out.

#2 England, Lord's, 2021

One of India's biggest away wins came against England at the home of cricket, Lord's, in 2021. This was the second Test of the historic five-match 2021-22 Pataudi Trophy that was drawn 2-2. After a draw in the first match in Nottingham, at Lord's, India batted first and were helped by a KL Rahul ton (129) to get to 364.

England captain Joe Root put up a masterclass (180 not out) to help England amass 391 in their first dig, in which Mohammed Siraj picked up 4-94 for the Indian side. Helped by half-centuries from Ajinkya Rahane (61) and Mohammed Shami (56 not out), the visitors responded with 298 in their second innings.

England were again blown away by Siraj, this time in the fourth innings of the match as the Hyderabad pacer returned with figures of 4-32 to dismiss the hosts for a mere 120, and hand India a massive victory by 151 runs. England had five batters get out for ducks in this innings, which highlights India's dominance.

#1 Australia, Adelaide, 2018

The first match of the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (which they would go on to win) comes first on this list. Winning the series proved that this Indian team, led by Kohli, were not just home track bullies.

A Cheteshwar Pujara ton (123) helped India put up 250 on the board, with their innings folding up only after the former got run out on one of those days when that seemed to be the only way to send him back to the pavilion. Australia then responded with 235, with Travis Head putting up a modest 72 while batting in the middle-order.

India fared much better in their second innings and ended with 307, with Pujara (71) tormenting the Aussies yet again, and finding an able partner in Ajinkya Rahane (70). The home team seemed well set to chase their target of 323 down, but India's seamers ran through the lower order just when they seemed to get dangerous, and helped them pick up a crucial victory.

