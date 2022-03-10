IND vs SL 2nd Test: Fantasy Team prediction and key players to watch out for

The second India vs Sri Lanka Test, a day-night contest, begins on March 12 in Bengaluru. While India will look to sustain the momentum from their comprehensive win in the first Test, Sri Lanka will be aiming for, at least, a much better fight.

Overall, this will be India's fourth pink ball Test, third at home, and first against Sri Lanka. Besides the obvious change in color of the ball and the timing of the match, the pink ball changes the dynamics of the match substantially. Keeping in mind the impact of the pink ball, let's take a look at the probable team combination and key players to watch out for.

India vs Sri Lanka Probable Playing XIs

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathun Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Dushmantha Chameera

Match Details

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Sri Lanka tour of India 2022

Date and Time: Saturday, March 12, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be hosting the 2nd India vs Sri Lanka Test

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the second India vs Sri Lanka Test is expected to be a decent wicket that is good for batting for the first 2-3 days, with some help for the pacers, especially under floodlights.

As the match progresses, the cracks will open up, assisting spinners and making strokeplay difficult. In terms of weather, there is rain predicted on March 14, 15, and 16, and could lead to interruptions.

In the last Test played at this venue - between India and Afghanistan - the match finished inside two days. India made 474 runs in their first innings, while Afghanistan could only score a combined total of just 212 runs in their two innings, giving India an innings victory.

Out of a total of 30 wickets to fall in the match, 15 were taken by spinners and 13 by pacers, while two were run-outs.

Key players to watch out for

Batters

Virat Kohli will look forward to playing at his favorite stadium that is also the home ground of his IPL team - Royal Challengers Bangalore - in the second India vs Sri Lanka Test

Virat Kohli

Chinnaswamy Stadium is Virat Kohli's home ground for his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). This will bring a sense of familiarity and comfort to India's former Test captain.

Kohli looked particularly organized and confident in the first India vs Sri Lanka Test until his innings of 45 runs was ended by a magical delivery from Sri Lanka's premier spinner, Lasith Embuldeniya. He will be gunning to score his 71st century at his most cherished ground.

Hanuma Vihari

With the pink ball expected to swing more and, especially under floodlights, players like Hanuma Vihari, with a solid technique and efficient strokeplay, will be expected to do well. Vihari batted extremely well to score a confident half-century in India's only outing with the bat in the first Test.

Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka was the lone warrier for Sri Lanka in the first Test, scoring an unbeaten 61 runs in the first innings. While at the crease, he looked equally adept against spin and pace. He will be required to hold the batting together for the island nation in the second Test.

All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja, world's No. 1 Test all-rounder, will look to continue his form from the 1st India vs Sri Lanka Test

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, the No. 1 all-rounder in the ICC Test Rankings and Player of the Match in the first India vs Sri Lanka Test at Mohali, is expected to continue his dream run in the second match as well.

Another factor that can work in his favour is that the pink ball, due to the extra lacquer, skids on faster for spinners like Jadeja who are quicker through the air. In India's last pink ball Test, against England in Ahmedabad, Axar Patel, who bowls at a similar pace to Jadeja, picked up 11 wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin is in great form with both the bat and the ball. He scored 61 runs and picked up 6 wickets in the first India vs Sri Lanka Test. Also, since the Sri Lankan team is left-hander heavy and Ashwin has a dominant record against the left-handers, it should be an added boost for India's premier off-spinner.

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant played a blistering knock of 96 runs in the first innings of the first India vs Sri Lanka Test. He was particularly merciless against the spinners. With the pink ball expected to come onto the bat better against the spinners, Pant is expected to maintain his form to deliver another cracking performance.

Bowlers

Mohmmad Shami, with his ability to swing and seam the ball, can be lethal with the pink ball in the second India vs Sri Lanka Test

Mohammad Shami

The pink ball tends to swing more and for longer due to the extra lacquer on the ball. Also, under floodlights, batting is particularly challenging. As such, Mohammad Shami, with his immaculate seam position and capability to seam and swing the ball, would be a nightmare for the batsmen in the second Test.

Mohammad Siraj

Since the pink ball favors the pacers more, Mohammad Siraj is expected to come into the team in place of Jayant Yadav for the second Test against Sri Lanka. His familiarity with the ground due to having played for Royal Challengers Bangalore should help him adapt faster.

Vishwa Fernando

While Vishwa Fernando could pick up only two wickets in the first India vs Sri Lanka Test, he has the capability to swing the ball both ways at a decent pace. Also taking into account the extra swing with the pink ball and India's lack of proficiency against the left-arm seamers, Fernando will be Sri Lanka's key bowler in the second Test.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Fantasy Team Prediction

Fantasy team suggestion for India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test

Fantasy Suggestions: Rishabh Pant (wk), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathun Nissanka, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Vishwa Fernando,

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja. Vice-captain: Ravichandran Ashwin.

