India to wait until October 15 for T20 World Cup squad changes, Hardik Pandya under scanner: Reports

Team India selectors have until October 15 to make any changes to the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. It has been revealed that the widely-believed October 10 deadline was only for the teams who are slated to play in the qualifying round from October 17 onwards.

This effectively means that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) now has five more days to zero-in on the final 15-man squad, which might change in light of a few fitness issues and injury worries. An International Cricket Council (ICC) source confirmed the same to The Times of India, saying:

"Teams can change their teams seven days prior to the start of their support period. India's support period starts with the Super 12 which begin on Oct 23. So, they have time to change the team till Oct 15 midnight."

The first player currently under the scanner is Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder was selected as a fourth seamer option and was touted to have regained full fitness. However, he didn't bowl a single over in Mumbai Indians' (MI) recently concluded IPL 2021 campaign and didn't show any notable glimpses of form with the bat either.

A BCCI source confirmed to TOI that Hardik is "running out of time" and there's a chance that he'll be replaced by either Shardul Thakur or Deepak Chahar in the main squad. Both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacers are currently in the reserves and their promotion could make way for IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The BCCI source was quoted as saying:

"It's not decided if Hardik will be dropped altogether if he doesn't get bowling ready. But he is running out of time as an allrounder. If any one of Thakur and Deepak gets in, then there's a chance of the selectors asking Harshal Patel to stay back in UAE."

The Indian team have also been sweating on spinner Varun Chakravarthy's fitness after media reports claimed that he had some issues with his knees. The BCCI source added that the 30-year-old was still under assessment and said:

"Chakravarthy is seen as an X-factor and the team management is very keen to have him in the team. But the state of his knees will also be assessed. It needs to be seen if the team's medical staff is confident of managing him through the tournament."

Chakrvarthy has been brilliant for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021, having pocketed 16 wickets from 14 matches so far.

Rohit Sharma on Hardik Pandya's fitness ahead of T20 World Cup

Recently, Indian limited-overs vice-captain and Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma provided an update on when Hardik Pandya might start bowling again. He said during a press conference:

"He is getting better day by day, so in the next week or so he might be able to bowl. Only the doctors and physios will be able to give an update on that."

India will play their first T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on October 24.

