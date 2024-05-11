IPL 2024: 3 records that were broken in GT's superb 35-run win vs CSK 

In what was a comprehensive effort, the Gujarat Titans (GT) secured a crucial 35-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 59 in Ahmedabad on May 10. This has kept GT's hopes alive for a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan were the stars of the show for GT, putting on a record-breaking partnership. Both batsmen smashed centuries – Gill with a scorching 104 off 55 deliveries and Sudharsan with a magnificent 103 off 51 balls. This dominant opening display propelled the Titans to a commanding total of 231/3 in their 20 overs.

In reply, CSK fought valiantly with fifties from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Moeen Ali (56). However, the Titans' bowlers kept things tight, restricting the run flow and picking up wickets at regular intervals. Pacer Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three crucial wickets. Despite the efforts of Mitchell and Ali, CSK fell short of the target by 35 runs, eventually finishing at 196/8.

The high-scoring affair on Friday also witnessed several records getting shattered. Here is a compilation of three of such records.

#3 Sudharsan is now the fastest Indian to 1000 IPL runs

Sai Sudharsan acknowledging his maiden IPL century

Sai Sudharsan put up a fabulous batting effort. He was at 39 off his first 29 balls but then unleashed his beats mode to hammer 64 off his next 22 balls.

En route to his knock, Sudharsan reached the coveted 1000-run mark in IPL in just his 25th innings. With this, he surpassed Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s record of 31 innings. This achievement marks him as the fastest Indian batsman to reach the 1000-run milestone in the IPL.

Tendulkar set the record back in April 2010, while Gaikwad achieved the feat in the 2022 season.

#2 Joint-highest opening partnership in IPL history

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill together for GT

The most remarkable feat of the night was the incredible 210-run partnership between Shubman Gill and Sia Sudharsan. This phenomenal opening stand saw both the youngsters compliment each other quite well. While Gill took apart in the powerplay, Sudharsan was aggressive post the six overs.

The duo added 210 runs in just a matter of 104 balls, clubbing CSK bowlers to all around the park. With this, the Gill and Sudharsan duo racked up the joint-highest opening stand. The record was previously held the the LSG duo of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, who also notched up 210 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2022.

#1 Shubman Gill smashed the 100th IPL hundred

Shubman Gill with an animated celebration after his hundred vs CSK

In what was a scintillating display of batting, Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill racked up his fourth IPL century. His knock not only provided a solid foundation for the Titans' innings but also etched his name into the annals of IPL history.

His 104 off 55 deliveries marked the 100th century in IPL history. This achievement comes almost two decades after Brendon McCullum kickstarted the IPL with a belligerent 158 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2008.

While Gill’s knock was a sight to behold, another youngster was waiting to steal the show. the very same over that Gill reached his century, his opening partner Sai Sudharsan notched up his maiden IPL ton. This incredible feat made history as Sudharsan registered the 101st IPL hundred.

