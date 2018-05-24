IPL 2018: 5 players with the best strike rate this season

These players have performed exceptionally well this season and could be in line for a big award.

anand muralidharan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 18:05 IST

Ponting and Pant share a light moment

A trophy and a car will be awarded to the player who has the highest batting strike rate of the season. To be eligible for the award, the player must have played 7 matches in the season, faced a minimum of 42 balls and scored a minimum of 105 runs.

Here we look at the five favourites who could come out on top and claim the award.

#5 Rishabh Pant

A member of India's Under 19 World Cup runner-up campaign in 2016, Rishabh Pant has made a splash in the IPL this season with some breathtaking innings. Pant is definitely a future Indian regular but he could speed the process up and cement his spot in the team with a strong showing in the coming year.

Pant will look to capitalise on his form with performances in domestic cricket and maybe win over a few selectors. The player is in line for a number of awards at the end of the IPL season, having scored 684 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 173.60. Pant has smashed 68 fours and 47 sixes and could be the winner of the Super Striker of the season.

Only 20 years old, the wicket-keeper batsman also has an outside shot of making the World Cup squad for next year.