    IPL 2018: 5 players with the best strike rate this season

    These players have performed exceptionally well this season and could be in line for a big award.

    anand muralidharan
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 18:05 IST
    2.08K

    Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Daredevils - IPL T20 cricket
    Ponting and Pant share a light moment

    A trophy and a car will be awarded to the player who has the highest batting strike rate of the season. To be eligible for the award, the player must have played 7 matches in the season, faced a minimum of 42 balls and scored a minimum of 105 runs.

    Here we look at the five favourites who could come out on top and claim the award.

    #5 Rishabh Pant

    A member of India's Under 19 World Cup runner-up campaign in 2016, Rishabh Pant has made a splash in the IPL this season with some breathtaking innings. Pant is definitely a future Indian regular but he could speed the process up and cement his spot in the team with a strong showing in the coming year.

    Pant will look to capitalise on his form with performances in domestic cricket and maybe win over a few selectors. The player is in line for a number of awards at the end of the IPL season, having scored 684 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 173.60. Pant has smashed 68 fours and 47 sixes and could be the winner of the Super Striker of the season. 

    Only 20 years old, the wicket-keeper batsman also has an outside shot of making the World Cup squad for next year.

