    5 players KKR should target for IPL 2019

    After a disappointing season, KKR should consider giving their squad a new-look with the addition of these 5 X-factor players.

    Masoom Alli
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 14:20 IST
    56.71K

    Image result for david miller

    The match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final qualifier of this year's Indian Premier League highlighted a common problem which has been affecting the teams this year. Too often a team is cruising to victory during their run chase only to lose a wicket and then find themselves snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

    The case was no different for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The team's middle order struggled to get any sort of momentum going during their run chase and eventually fell 14 runs short of their target of 174. This was disappointing on so many levels especially since the men from Kolkata had looked to be in control of the match for the majority of the evening.

    Kolkata Knight Riders are a quality side and being defeated in such a way will leave them looking for ways to turn things around drastically in time for next year's IPL. In order to do this, the team will need to make several changes to the existing squad and give themselves a bit of a refresh.

    This article will look at 5 players who KKR should give some serious thought to for next year's IPL.

    #1 David Miller

    Kings XI Punjab batsman David Miller pla

    David Miller has been a regular part of the Kings XI Punjab over the past few seasons. This has been the only franchise which he has played for in the IPL since he made his debut at the tournament, but it seems as though the Kings XI Punjab are falling out of love with the big-hitting batsman.

    Miller was one of the star attractions for the Kings XI Punjab over the years but it seems as though things have changed. Fans have seen so little of the destructive batsman during this season's IPL that they would have been forgiven for thinking that he was not taking part in this year's tournament.

    If this is anything to go by, it seems unlikely that Miller will be retained by the Kings XI Punjab for next year's IPL season. This would provide KKR with a great opportunity to add the destructive South African batsman to their middle order and give it the firepower which it seems to lack at the moment.

    Page 1 of 5 Next
