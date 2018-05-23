Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL 2018, Eliminator, KKR vs RR: 4 Unnoticed things from the eliminator match between Kolkata Knightriders and Rajasthan Royals

    A look at the four Unnoticed things from KKR vs RR game

    BrokenCricket
    OFFICIAL
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 23:52 IST
    5.21K

    <p>
    KKR secured a 25-run win to advance to the second qualifier

    In a bid to move one step closer to the IPL Final, the third and fourth-ranked teams squared off against each other tonight at the historic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

    The accidental home-team (The match was originally scheduled to be played at Pune) Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to victory with 25 runs in their hand.

    Rajasthan Royals Captain, who rang the iconic bell at the stadium to start off the play, Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and chose to field first.

    RR made quick in-roads in the Kolkatan batting line-up and it was ultimately up to Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell to take the score to 169/7.

    The innings of Royals began really well and the openers Rahul Tripathi and Ajinkya Rahane established a platform for the middle order of RR to kill the chase.

    However, the middle order had no answer to Kolkata’s bowling guile and conceded a 25-run loss.

    Despite it being a high-profile match, here are a few things that may have gone unnoticed:

    #1 Shubman Gill’s Resilience

    Shubman Gill.jpg
    Gill helped in stabilizing KKR's innings

    With Kolkata Knight Riders batting first, all their hopes relied on the opening pair of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine to give them a fantastic start.

    Tonight, Rajasthan bowlers managed to keep Lynn quiet and nicked out Narine early.

    Soon the Purple team was in grave danger as their middle-order failed to contribute. With Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana adding only six runs collectively, KKR was tottering at 51/4.

    In walked an 18-year-old batsman, who was batting for the first time in this rigorous T20 condition and in front of such a mega crowd.

    The youngster proved his mettle as he did not lose his wicket and supported Karthik, who freed up at the other end.

    Shubman Gill was out to Jofra Archer, but only after scoring an extremely crucial 28 runs from 17 balls.

    His stay at the crease stabilized Kolkata’s innings and set a platform for Karthik and Russell to attack.

    IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Andre Russell Sanju Samson
    Page 1 of 4 Next
    IPL 2018 Playoffs, KKR vs RR: Hits and Misses from the...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Playoffs, KKR vs RR: Rajasthan Royals'(RR)...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, playoffs, KKR vs RR: Kolkata Knight Riders'...
    RELATED STORY
    Eliminator: Key player for KKR and RR
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Eliminator, KKR vs RR: Sanju Samson's wicket is...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Eliminator, KKR vs RR: 5 talking points
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Who will qualify if rain washes out KKR vs RR...
    RELATED STORY
    3 Reasons why KKR will win the Eliminator
    RELATED STORY
    IPL Fantasy, Eliminator, KKR vs RR: Best XI to pick for...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, KKR v RR: 5 players battles to look forward to...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 52 | Fri, 18 May
    DD 162/5 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 128/6 (20.0 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 34 runs
    DD VS CSK live score
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Yesterday
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 161/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 13 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018