IPL 2018, KKR vs RR Match Prediction: Who will face SRH in Qualifier-2?

Who will bow out of the IPL in today's eliminator?

Neelabhra Roy SENIOR ANALYST Feature 23 May 2018, 12:02 IST

Rahane and Karthik lock horns to decide who'll face SRH at Kolkata

The playoffs of the IPL began with Chennai Super Kings beating Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mumb. The Super Kings are through to the final while SRH still have a chance of making it to the title clash if they win Qualifier-2.

In Qualifier-2, SRH will face the winners of this evening's eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens.

Both KKR and RR have been in good touch in their last couple of matches. KKR are on a three-match winning streak while RR are on a two-match winning streak.

Given the way both teams have been faring lately, the match promises to be an enthralling one.

Let's take a look at who will come out on top today.

Date: May 23

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Time: 19:00 IST

If Kolkata Knight Riders bat first

Predicted Score: 170+

KKR's batting has been plain brilliant in the past couple of games. Sunil Narine has been coming up with some big shots early in the innings. Chris Lynn has been doing pretty good with the bat too lately. Hence, KKR are bound to get off to a good start.

The middle-order has the likes of Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana who can pile up runs during the middle overs. Not to forget skipper Dinesh Karthik who can always deliver with the bat.

Then, of course, there is the mighty Andre Russell who could give the RR bowlers their worst nightmares.

Shreyas Gopal is one bowler that KKR have to be wary of but the batting has enough firepower to score past 170.

If RR bat first

Predicted score: 160+

The RR batting has been quite incredible in the last couple of games. The Royals have to deal with a huge blow since their talisman Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes departed to play the Tests against Pakistan.

However, they still have the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson who can provide big scores with the bat. Samson will need to replicate some of his performances during the start of the tournament today.

Then, there is Rahul Tripathi who will finally be able to play in his preferred opening position. Tripathi played a fine knock of 80 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and will be looking to play a similar knock against the Knight Riders today.

The likes of Heinrich Klaasen, K Gowtham and Stuart Binny are players who RR can rely upon to give them a solid finishing touch.

The Knight Riders have some really good bowlers in their side but the RR batting is capable of crossing 160 at the least.

Match Prediction

Both teams have done really well and are more or less evenly matched. Both teams are more or less equal in the bowling department so it will come down which team can garner the most number of runs.

However, the departure of Jos Buttler will have a significant impact on RR. Even though they have the likes of Rahane, Samson, Klaasen and Gowtham, these batsmen are good but they seem to lack the killer instinct that the likes of Lynn, Narine and Russell.

Additionally, KKR are playing at their home ground which gives them a little more advantage. To sum it all up, Rajasthan Royals' journey in IPL 2018 will come to an end today and the Knight Riders will go through to Qualifier-2 to face Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR vs RR Live Score

