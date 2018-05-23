IPL 2018 Playoffs, KKR vs RR: Hits and Misses from the Eliminator match between Kolkata Knightriders and Rajasthan Royals

KKR advanced to play the second Qualifier as they beat RR by 25 runs in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Sahil Jain ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 23:24 IST

KKR will now face SRH in the second qualifier

Kolkata Knight Riders recovered from early trouble with the bat to post a competitive total before coming back well in the second half with the ball to win the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals.

Put into bat first by Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders were off to a poor start as they slipped to 24/3 in the fourth over.

But an excellent 52 from skipper Dinesh Karthik, a brutal unbeaten 49 from Andre Russell and a handy 28 from Shubman Gill propelled KKR to 169.

In reply, RR got off to a good start. Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi put on 47 in five overs before Chawla broke the threatening stand.

But Sanju Samson who has been disappointing in the last few games looked in very good touch and scored a very good half-century while Rahane seemed to be anchoring the chase. But the duo fell at crucial junctures as it derailed RR’s chase.

The Rahane-led side fell short by 25 runs as Kolkata Knight Riders will now play the second Qualifier against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday (May 25).

#5 Hit: Krishnappa Gowtham

Gowtham once again impressed with a fine show in the powerplay

Krishnappa Gowtham has been Rajasthan Royals’ impact player this season. He has been fantastic in all three departments.

He’s scored some valuable runs at the death, he’s bowled very well and has been electric in the field. He’s often bailed RR out of trouble as well.

The Karnataka off-spinner was a touch under-par before the RCB game as he went wicketless in the three games prior to the must-win encounter.

But in that game, he got the big wicket of Virat Kohli and gave away just six runs in his two overs. And he carried his form into this Eliminator.

Opening the bowling, Gowtham was smashed for a boundary off the first delivery by Sunil Narine.

But the all-rounder came back strongly as he dismissed the West Indian the next delivery. He pulled his length back a touch as Narine ventured down the track looking to go for another boundary but missed it and was out stumped.

And then in his next over, he had Robin Uthappa caught and bowled which put KKR under some early pressure.

Gowtham finished with figures of 2/15 in his three overs and he was brilliant upfront in the powerplay.