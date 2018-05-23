IPL 2018, Playoffs: SWOT Analysis of Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Analyzing how RR have performed in this season and how are they looking ahead of the playoffs.

56 games in the regular season have ticked off and we have our four playoffs sealed. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) despite losing steam towards the end of the group stages benefitted from an excellent first half as they finished top.

While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were also inconsistent at the fag end of the league stage but finished second. While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won three in a row to qualify, Rajasthan Royals (RR) surprised many as they qualified by winning four out of their last five games.

Rajasthan Royals were one of the two teams that returned to the fold after a two-year suspension. However, their return was quite subdued and was not as celebrated as much as CSK. But they bought well at the auction.

They did have some impact players and after a slow and a sluggish start, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side really turned on the heat and did exceptionally well in the last phase to qualify for the playoffs.

They will play Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator on May 23 (Wednesday), but before that let’s take a look at their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Strengths

Jofra Archer and Krishnappa Gowtham have been brilliant this season.

Ajinkya Rahane may not be in the greatest of forms with the bat, but his captaincy has been very good for RR. He has remained cool and calm and hasn’t panicked under pressure situations.

The spinners have been excellent for RR. Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham have been excellent while Ish Sodhi who has just played a handful of games has also impressed a lot. In fact, Gowtham has been brilliant all-around. He’s given RR that flourish with the bat at the death and has also been superb in the field. He has a strike-rate of 205.26 in this tournament, which is among the best.

On the other hand, ever since Jofra Archer has come into the side, he has been magnificent. He’s taken full responsibility of the bowling attack and has become the leader of the attack. He is an impact player who has bowled well at the start and at the death, giving Ajinkya Rahane's side some control.