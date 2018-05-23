IPL 2018: Rain might play spoilsport in KKR vs RR Eliminator

There is no provision of a reserve day for the match.

Sankalp Srivastava FEATURED WRITER News 23 May 2018, 13:29 IST

There are 51% chances of rain post noon today in Kolkata

After Chennai Super Kings got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad in a nail-biting Qualifier 1, the two teams who finished third and fourth on the table - Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals - are set to fight it out in the Eliminator tonight at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The winner of tonight's match will take on SRH in Qualifier 2 at the very same venue on Friday (25th May). However, there are chances that rain might play spoilsport in the crucial encounter.

According to MET department, there are 51% chances of rain post noon today in Kolkata and there is a forecast of a thunderstorm at 10 PM as well.

What's surprising is that there is no provision of a reserve day for the match and in case rain washes out tonight's play, KKR will move through to Qualifier 2 and RR will be knocked out as the former finished third on the table and the latter fourth.

Both these teams met twice in the group stage and on both the occasions, Kolkata came out on top. In their first match at Jaipur, KKR, on the back of a team performance, defeated RR by seven wickets. The story repeated itself in their second match as well, this time at Kolkata, and KKR won it by six wickets.

Even tonight, Dinesh Karthik's men would walk in as the favourites at their home ground. KKR are well versed with the conditions at Eden and RR are missing their key players as well.