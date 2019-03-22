IPL 2019: Top 5 U19 players to look forward to

Shuvaditya Bose FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 555 // 22 Mar 2019, 13:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 14 wickets in the last edition of IPL

Just a day more of waiting before the cricketing enthusiasts enjoy a renewed edition of the annual Indian cricketing extravaganza, the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. Like every other year, this year's IPL has got its share of promising youngsters who will fight against the veteran war horses to make a name for themselves.

From the Pandya brothers to Kul-Cha spin duo, the tournament has unearthed many hidden gems of Indian cricket, and fans are hoping this tradition to continue. Amidst the Dhonis and Gayles, who are enjoying the dusk of their career, there will be many cricketers who have just seen the first rays of dawn.

Let us have a look at the top 5 U19 cricketers who can take us all by surprise.

#5 Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals)

Parag was a member of Prithvi Shaw's India U19 squad

Prithvi Shaw's ICC U19 World Cup winning India team was arguably one of the better Indian U19 sides. Owing to their amazing performances, some players have already made a name for themselves in the international circuit.

While the skipper is now a member of the national side, Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi proved their mettle while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders last year. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, another member of that scintillating squad, was also picked up by KKR last year. However, he had his share of bad luck as injury ruled him out for two consecutive seasons.

One member who failed to come into spotlight last year is Riyan Parag. The 17-year-old from Assam failed to find a team last year, but was picked by Rajasthan Royals for this edition's IPL. With 175 runs in 10 T20s with a steady average of 25, Parag might prove handful if the Royals management instill some faith in him.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement