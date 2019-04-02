IPL 2019: 10 highlights from the first 10 days of the tournament

Sam Curran(Image Courtesy: IPL T20/BCCI)

The 12th edition of IPL is 10 days and 13 matches old. But in this short span of time, there has been plenty of action, controversy, narrow wins, humiliating defeats, ecstasy, and heartbreaks. If one were to borrow the famous quote of the famous Australian commentator Bill Lawry - It is all happening here at the IPL 2019.

In this article, let us revisit 10 of those exhilarating action-packed moments in the first 10 days of IPL 2019.

#10 RCB’s meek surrender in season's opener against CSK

Before the season started, there was a plethora of hype on the season opener between RCB and defending champions CSK at Chennai. But unfortunately, that match never took off as RCB crumbled to 70 on a treacherous wicket at Chepauk.

The 12th edition of IPL started with a misfielded boundary scored by Parthiv Patel. But the ball started to turn square from the second over of the match bowled by Harbhajan Singh.

In the fourth over of the innings bowled by Harbhajan, he got the wicket of the world’s best batsman Virat Kohli caught by the world’s best fielder Ravindra Jadeja. The first wicket of IPL 2019 fell in the 21st ball of the tournament.

In no time, Harbhajan ran through the RCB top order to finish with figures of 4-0-20-3. Later Imran Tahir too joined in the amusement with 3 wickets and RCB folded up for 70.

It was another matter that CSK huffed and puffed to reach that smallest of targets in the 18th over.

#9 Blistering knocks by Andre Russell, Rishabh Pant and Chris Gayle

In the second match between SRH and KKR at the Eden Gardens, KKR was facing certain defeat needing an improbable 53 in 3 overs. But a blistering 49 off 19 balls by Andre Russell ensured that KKR reaches the target with 2 balls to spare.

In the next match between MI and DC, Pant plundered 78 off 27 balls which spelled doom for MI. The last 6 overs of Delhi’s innings produced 99 runs.

Chris Gayle announced his arrival in this year’s edition with an innings of 79 off 44 balls against RR to take his team to a 14 run win. But that match was remembered for the wrong reasons.

