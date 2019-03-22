×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 bowlers who have the ability to bowl a maiden Super Over

Aryan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
56   //    22 Mar 2019, 18:33 IST

With the advent of T20 cricket, batsmen are finding it easier and easier to hit boundaries at will. Back in the 1990s, 10 runs from the last over of a match was considered easy to defend. But now, even 20 runs off the final over isn't too tricky for modern-day batsmen who have an extensive array of shots in their arsenal.

However, there are still some incredibly skilled bowlers who can deceive batsmen with their clever variations and excellent accuracy. Captains often utilize these bowlers in the death overs and the first powerplay.

With IPL 2019 about to begin, we are entering a tournament where there is a Super Over (a one-over shootout) to decide the result of a tied game. It goes without saying that a Super Over requires the bowler to be at his sharpest, as even a slight error can lead to the batsman scoring a vital boundary. And if a bowler can somehow bowl a maiden in the Super Over, he has as good as won the match for his team.

Here is a list of bowlers who have it in them to bowl a maiden Super Over.

1. Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is one of the best T20 spinners in the world at the moment. He was one of the pioneers of bowling spin in the death overs.

What stands out about Narine is his remarkable economy rate in the 314 T20s that he has played - a stupendous 5.96. He has redefined the role of a spinner in modern day cricket, and his unique action is one of the reasons behind his extreme success in T20 cricket.

In fact, Narine has already bowled a maiden Super Over once in his career, and remains the only player to have ever done it so far. He has a wide variety of variations from top spinners to carrom balls.

Due to his unique action, Narine can spin the balls both ways. He is one of the best death bowlers in the world, and can definitely bowl a maiden Super Over

2. Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan
Advertisement

Rashid Khan is another spinner who is often entrusted to bowl in the death overs by his captain. Coming from the developing country of Afghanistan, he is one of the best spinners in the world.

Rashid has taken the world by storm and is probably one of the most well-known associate players in the world. His unique bowling style can outfox even the best batsmen in the world.

Rashid's economy rate of just above 6 in T20s is ample evidence of his otherworldly skills. He was the second highest wicket taker in the 2018 edition of the IPL, and can definitely bowl a maiden Super Over if he has a good day.

3. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is without a shadow of a doubt the best death bowler in the world today. His toe-crushing yorkers and well-concealed slower ball coupled with his impeccable accuracy make him one of the foremost players to look towards in times of pressure.

Bumrah's exploits in the ODI series against Australia are a testimony of his abilities. His fiery pace can trouble even the best of batsmen, and make them hop around at the crease.

Bumrah is a bowler who can defend even 7 runs off a final over. He has already defended a Super Over by conceding just six runs off it. There's no reason why he can't go a step further and bowl a maiden Super Over.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah Rashid Khan
Aryan
ANALYST
Aryan is a cricket enthusiast who is a die hard fan of Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. He supports Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Aryan loves writing and expressing his thoughts on different topics under cricket. He is a right arm fast bowling all rounder.
IPL 2019: One Bowler from each team who could be the best choice to bowl  the Super Over
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players who can win the 'Emerging Player of the Year' award
RELATED STORY
IPL history: When uncapped Indian batsmen smashed international bowlers
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Top 5 bowlers with most dot balls
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking each team based on its finishers
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 6 uncapped players who might play every game 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking power hitters of the 8 teams
RELATED STORY
10 Highest team totals in the history of IPL
RELATED STORY
Five overseas stars who improved their image in India with IPL
RELATED STORY
Players with most ducks in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us