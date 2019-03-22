IPL 2019: 3 bowlers who have the ability to bowl a maiden Super Over

With the advent of T20 cricket, batsmen are finding it easier and easier to hit boundaries at will. Back in the 1990s, 10 runs from the last over of a match was considered easy to defend. But now, even 20 runs off the final over isn't too tricky for modern-day batsmen who have an extensive array of shots in their arsenal.

However, there are still some incredibly skilled bowlers who can deceive batsmen with their clever variations and excellent accuracy. Captains often utilize these bowlers in the death overs and the first powerplay.

With IPL 2019 about to begin, we are entering a tournament where there is a Super Over (a one-over shootout) to decide the result of a tied game. It goes without saying that a Super Over requires the bowler to be at his sharpest, as even a slight error can lead to the batsman scoring a vital boundary. And if a bowler can somehow bowl a maiden in the Super Over, he has as good as won the match for his team.

Here is a list of bowlers who have it in them to bowl a maiden Super Over.

1. Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is one of the best T20 spinners in the world at the moment. He was one of the pioneers of bowling spin in the death overs.

What stands out about Narine is his remarkable economy rate in the 314 T20s that he has played - a stupendous 5.96. He has redefined the role of a spinner in modern day cricket, and his unique action is one of the reasons behind his extreme success in T20 cricket.

In fact, Narine has already bowled a maiden Super Over once in his career, and remains the only player to have ever done it so far. He has a wide variety of variations from top spinners to carrom balls.

Due to his unique action, Narine can spin the balls both ways. He is one of the best death bowlers in the world, and can definitely bowl a maiden Super Over

2. Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is another spinner who is often entrusted to bowl in the death overs by his captain. Coming from the developing country of Afghanistan, he is one of the best spinners in the world.

Rashid has taken the world by storm and is probably one of the most well-known associate players in the world. His unique bowling style can outfox even the best batsmen in the world.

Rashid's economy rate of just above 6 in T20s is ample evidence of his otherworldly skills. He was the second highest wicket taker in the 2018 edition of the IPL, and can definitely bowl a maiden Super Over if he has a good day.

3. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is without a shadow of a doubt the best death bowler in the world today. His toe-crushing yorkers and well-concealed slower ball coupled with his impeccable accuracy make him one of the foremost players to look towards in times of pressure.

Bumrah's exploits in the ODI series against Australia are a testimony of his abilities. His fiery pace can trouble even the best of batsmen, and make them hop around at the crease.

Bumrah is a bowler who can defend even 7 runs off a final over. He has already defended a Super Over by conceding just six runs off it. There's no reason why he can't go a step further and bowl a maiden Super Over.

