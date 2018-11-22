IPL 2019: 3 Capped Indian players who could go unsold in the auctions

The list of released and retained players has been announced, and all the IPL franchises are preparing for the next season.

However, the World Cup in May could make a few players unavailable for the event, and the general elections scheduled next year have put doubts over the venue too. Hence, the dynamics of the tournament will not be the same as the previous ones.

That said, all the teams would have now got an idea as to where they stand and will focus accordingly on the upcoming auctions.

On that note, we have compiled a list of 3 Indian capped players who could go unsold in the upcoming auctions

#3 Saurabh Tiwary

Saurabh Tiwary has been released by Mumbai Indians

Saurabh Tiwary comes from the 2008 World Cup winning U-19 squad led by Virat Kohli. The left-hander from Jharkhand sported a hairstyle similar to that of MS Dhoni during the initial part of his career, where he was a massive success with the Mumbai Indians.

Tiwary strengthened the middle order of the team with his attacking prowess, which led to him being selected to the India squad. He was then sold to RCB in the 4th season for a big amount.

However, he failed to fulfill his potential at RCB, and also subsequently at DD and RPS. He was brought back to MI for the 2018 season and he was expected to find his past form, but he again turned in unimpressive performances and has now been released by the franchise.

With a not-so-good IPL record in the last few seasons, Tiwary might not find takers despite many teams needing a middle order batsman to complete their squad. He might have to start focusing on his Ranji career to get back into the reckoning.

