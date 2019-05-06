IPL 2019: 3 Mumbai Indians players Royal Challengers Banglore wished they had

Virat Kohli and his men have had another IPL to forget (Image Courtesy IPLT20 BCCI)

The league stage of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is over and we know the four teams which have made it into the playoffs. Like every other IPL season, we have witnessed some insane entertainment and action this year too.

The four teams which made it into the playoffs are the Chennai Super Kings, the Mumbai Inidans, the Delhi Capitals, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. One team which again couldn't perform as per expectations were the Royal Challengers Banglore. The Virat Kohli-led side have made a habit of underperforming reularly.

The biggest reason for their downfall this year has been the lack of depth and quality in their bowling attack. Also, their lower middle order has been poor. RCB have had a lot of problems this year which is unlike MI who, finished the group stage as table toppers.

RCB would have loved to trade some players from MI mid-season, if they had a chance, but that doesn't happen, so, in this slideshow, we take a look at the 3 MI players RCB wished they had:

#3 Jason Behrendorff

Jason Behrendorff (Image Courtesy IPLT20 BCCI)

RCB had several fast bowlers in their ranks, but they clearly lacked a bowler who could get them wickets in the powerplay overs. Umesh Yadav did that last season but this year, he failed miserably. Even Tim Southee flattered to deceive.

That is where someone like Jason Behrendorff would have come handy if he would have been with RCB. The Australian is a specialist new ball bowler and he has the knack of providing his team with early breakthroughs. In the five matches that he has played this year, he has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 8.

Also, Kohli would have loved to have a left-arm fast bowler who has the experience of playing at the international level, as barring Yuzvendra Chahal, Southee and Umesh Yadav, nobody in their bowling attack had enough experience of playing at the international level.

