IPL 2019: 3 overseas players who could be playing in their maiden IPL

Indian Premier League has become a platform for other cricket playing nations to test if their talents are competent at the highest level of the game. We have seen a number of overseas cricketers whose careers have taken a sharp rise following their performances in the IPL. Shane Watson, Jos Buttler, and Sunil Narine are a few examples.

Hence, a number of players who impress in the international level and various other T20 leagues get a chance to play IPL every year. On similar lines, here is a list of 3 players who could be set to make their IPL debut next year and the teams who would be looking to sign them in the IPL Auction 2019.

#3 Oshane Thomas

Oshane Thomas was impressive against India

Oshane Thomas got picked for the tour of India courtesy his performances in the Carribean Premier League. He made an instant impact as he troubled the strong Indian top-order. His height generated a lot of bounce and that coupled with his pace resulted in many wickets.

Such a performance on the Indian pitches has probably guaranteed Oshane Thomas of an IPL contract for the upcoming season. Although there is a doubt regarding the venue of the tournament, Oshane Thomas would be a useful bowler on most pitches across the globe.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals are in need of an overseas bowling option and hence they could be in the fray for this tall West Indian pacer, who would be a great addition for them.

