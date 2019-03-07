IPL 2019: 3 overseas veterans to watch out for

AB de Villiers

The 12th edition of IPL, IPL 2019, will begin on March 23rd. The first match will be played between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

IPL is the biggest T20 league in the world. It’s a big platform for players to exhibit their talents in the shortest format of the game. However, there were some big names who went unsold in the auction this year, such as Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn and Brendon McCullum.

Many young cricketing stars have come into the limelight through IPL, but there is no doubt that it’s the presence of veteran players which makes the tournament more exciting. Their experience, patience and tactics come into play in crucial situations.

A tournament like IPL provides youngsters the opportunity to play with veteran players from across the world. On that note, here is a look at the 3 overseas veterans to watch out for in this edition of IPL.

#3 Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Narine won the Most Valuable Player title in 2012 and 2018

The 30-year-old Sunil Narine is a spinner from Trinidad & Tobago. He played his last international match back in 2016 but is still active in T20 leagues across the world.

Narine is known for the variety of deliveries he can bowl which includes knuckle-balls, carom balls and skidders. He is one of the most difficult bowlers to face in the shortest format of the game.

In IPL, Narine plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (2012-present). He has 112 wickets from 98 IPL matches and has scored 628 runs. In 2018 IPL he scored 357 runs with the bat and picked 17 wickets from 16 matches.

Narine holds the record for the joint fastest 50 in IPL. He also won the Most Valuable Player award in 2012 and 2018. He is flexible enough to bowl at any stage of the game, and is the only bowler to have bowled a maiden in a Super Over in T20s.

Narine usually bats at No: 8, but has been promoted to the top of the order in recent times. If KKR decide to continue experimenting with him in the top order, we can see him open the batting with Robin Uthappa whenever Chris Lynn is not available.