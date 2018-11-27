IPL 2019: 3 players who could make a return to their old franchise

Atharva Apte FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 201 // 27 Nov 2018, 22:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gautam Gambhir

The Indian Premier League has seen numerous transfers over the years. With auction taking place every year, the teams are asked to release the players which they do not want to keep.

Further, a fresh auction takes place every three years where the maximum number of players a team is allowed to retain is five which also includes the players retained using the Right To Match (RTM) card.

Hence, most of the players have played for more than 2-3 franchises already. Some of them have even been picked by their old teams. It is a delightful moment for the fans to see their heroes returning to their old teams and donning their jerseys once again.

In this article, we will take a look at three players who might return to their old franchises in the IPL 2019.

#3 Glenn Maxwell (Mumbai Indians)

Glenn Maxwell playing for the Mumbai Indians in 2013.

The maverick from Melbourne has been a popular figure in the Indian Premier League for several years now. Maxwell started his career with the Delhi Daredevils before making a move to the Mumbai Indians in 2013 and was the million-dollar boy at the auction that year.

He played only a few games here and there before the franchise released him after just one season. Since then, Maxwell has represented the Kings XI Punjab for four years and was back to the DD last season and is back at the auction. In his IPL career, Maxwell has played 69 matches scoring 1397 runs at a strike rate of 161.

The MI have an overseas slot vacant and with 11 crores in their bag, they are the front-runners when Maxwell's name comes up at the auction. Also, Mumbai do not have a foreign spin-bowling all-rounder which further sums it up. Being a Mumbai boy once, the MI Paltan would be delighted to see Maxwell's homecoming.

1 / 2 NEXT