IPL 2019: 3 major problems for RCB this season and the solutions they can implement

Anurag Guha
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.37K   //    01 Apr 2019, 22:13 IST

Kohli's men have failed to perform this season too (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Kohli's men have failed to perform this season too (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

After years of underwhelming displays, many believed IPL 2019 would be the edition when Royal Challengers Bangalore would finally break their title curse. However, it has been another astonishingly hapless start for RCB with three back-to-back defeats banishing them to the bottom of the points table.

They have struggled both with both bat and ball, and skipper Virat Kohli is himself struggling to perform with the bat. Apart from a 32-ball 46 in RCB's second match against Mumbai Indians, the lead batsman has endured scores of 6 and 3 in his other two outings.

On Sunday, RCB were absolutely destroyed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, losing the match by a mountainous 118 runs as Jonny Bairstow and David Warner ran riot at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. It was a third straight disappointment for Kohli's side who, along with Rajasthan Royals, are the only two teams to not yet register a win in IPL 2019.

On that note, here is a look at RCB's three biggest problem areas and the solutions they can implement for each:

#3 Opening slot

RCB have gone with three different opening pairs in their three matches so far. Parthiv Patel has been the only one constant; alongside him Shimron Hetmyer, Kohli and Moeen Ali have all tried their hand, but with very little success.

At the beginning of the season RCB decided to release Quinton de Kock and Mandeep Singh, but failed to buy suitable replacements for either. They now find themselves in serious trouble with no specialist opener except Patel in their squad.

So far RCB have managed only 16, 27 and 13 runs as their opening partnership, which has probably been the root of their batting quandary.

Solution:

RCB can look for an eclectic solution and try to send Shivam Dube, the guy who is said to love hitting sixes, at the top as a pinch hitter. The Mumbaikar has a strike rate of 141 in domestic T20 cricket, which is enough to show how fiery he can be at the top.

Dube's turbo-charged batting alongside Parthiv's experience will help them set a foundation for Kohli and De Villiers to exploit. However, the team management must give ample time to anyone they send at the top and not expect overnight results.

1 / 3 NEXT
Anurag Guha
CONTRIBUTOR
"Cricket and football is my first and only love"
