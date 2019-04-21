IPL 2019: 3 reasons why Warner and Bairstow have excelled this season

Over the years, one of the most important recipes for any cricket team to be successful, irrespective of the format, has been the opening partnership with the bat. We often hear the cliche “well begun is half done” and that holds very true for teams to have more winning percentage.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a different opening combination from last year and have taken this season by storm with incredible power and consistency up until now. The irony of it all has been the combination of an Australian and an Englishman for the Orange Army.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have recorded 4 hundred-run partnerships at the top of the order and when that happens in a T20 game, the chances of losing a game almost becomes impossible.

The Australian left-hander has been one of the pillars for SRH in IPL and has formed a great partnership with Shikhar Dhawan for the past few seasons. But the latter was not a part of SRH anymore and the management had to pick another effective opener at the auction and they went in with Englishman, Jonny Bairstow, who hadn't played in IPL until this season.

So what has made this partnership work for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019? Here are the three key reasons:

#1 Both complement each other

When both the openers are naturally aggressive stroke players, more often than not, one would like to outdo the other. But that hasn’t been the case with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow this season.

The Australian left-handed David Warner started off with a bang in the first couple of matches and that’s when Bairstow was playing the support role to perfection. Since the England wicket-keeper was new to IPL, he was taking his time to get settled to the tournament but still doing his role for the side.

As the tournament went on, Bairstow started to tee off right from the start and Warner decided to take the supporting role and did it without any fuss. Both switched their roles ever so comfortably even during the innings.

