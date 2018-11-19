×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

IPL 2019: 3 teams that could be in contention for Qais Ahmad

Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
36   //    19 Nov 2018, 06:20 IST

Qais Ahmad
Qais Ahmad

Qais Ahmad, the 18-year-old spin sensation from Afghanistan is currently one of the most sought-after cricketers in various T20 leagues across the world. He is also considered as the next big thing in Afghanistan cricket after Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

The Nangarhar born cricket has already tasted success in his cricketing career as he finished the ICC Under-19 World Cup as the joint highest wicket-taker with Anukul Roy of India. He was also named as the Rising Player of Afghanistan.

He caught the attention of a lot of eyes when he picked up figures of 5-18 against a formidable batting line-up of Kabul Zwanan in the finals of Afghanistan Premier League (APL).

With the 2019 IPL auction slated to happen on December 16th and 17th in Jaipur, we could surely expect Qais Ahmed to emerge as one of the costliest buys in the auction due to his plethora of bowling skills under his armour.

Here, we take a look at the teams who would look to acquire the services of Qais Ahmad.

#3 Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians, the three-time champions had a dismal campaign last season as they crossed the victory line only 6 times out of 14 games. They struggled to find an ideal combination and it plagued their form for major part of the season.

Despite having top quality T20 batsmen and extraordinary bowlers in their ranks, their spin bowling department was a cause of concern. Mumbai Indians had the least number of spinners when compared to all the other teams last season and their spinners included Krunal Pandya, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar and Akila Dananjaya.

In this year's trade window, they have released Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya and have also traded Quinton de Kock from Royal Challengers Bangalore. Even now, Mumbai Indians lack depth in their spin department as Rahul Chahar is highly inexperienced and Mayank Markande isn't a reliable bowler.

So, Mumbai Indians should undoubtedly bid for Qais Ahmad who can fill the voids in the bowling department.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Rashid Khan Mujeeb ur Rahman Leisure Reading
Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
MSD/David Villa/Isco/Sergio Ramos
IPL 2019: 3 teams that could be in contention to buy...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 teams that could be in contention for...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Released players that Rajasthan Royals could...
RELATED STORY
5 standout performers from APL 2018 who could bag an IPL...
RELATED STORY
3 areas that RR need to address during IPL Auction 2019
RELATED STORY
5 released players Rajasthan Royals should target in IPL...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 released players who could be expensive buys...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprise release that could happen before IPL auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 released players we may not see again in IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Shimron Hetmyer could be the hottest property...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us