IPL 2019: 3 underperformers Royal Challengers Bangalore should release

RCB 2019 - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The playoffs of the IPL are about to begin and once again, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore won’t be a part of it. RCB have now failed to qualify for the playoffs for the third straight year. Not only that, they have finished rock-bottom in the points table in two of those three years. It was another disappointing season for the RCB fans as they saw their team lose a number of games and finish last.

RCB started their IPL campaign completely on the wrong note as they lost six consecutive games and when one sees that they were just one win away from qualifying to the playoffs, it becomes even more frustrating. To be honest, there were a number of things which didn’t go in their favor. There was an umpiring call in the match against the Mumbai Indians which could have changed the result in RCB's favour. Virat Kohli lost nine out of the 14 tosses which definitely didn’t help his team's cause.

Every year, there are some players who are expected to perform well but they just don’t bring their top game. Same was the case with the RCB team this year. There are a few players who weren’t at their best and as a result, RCB should release them before next year’s auction. So, let’s have a look at three such players.

#3 Pawan Negi

Pawan Negi - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Pawan Negi was bought by the RCB team using the RTM card in the 2018 Auction. Negi has the reputation of being a handy left-arm spinner and is known for his hitting abilities down the order. He used to play the same role for the Chennai Super Kings a few years ago. RCB expected the same kind of performance from him but he has disappointed them. Negi was preferred over Washington Sundar but he didn’t perform to his potential. In the seven games which he played, he picked up only three wickets at an economy rate of 9.13. He didn’t score the runs as well. He got to bat four times and managed only nine runs. In the match against Mumbai Indians where the ball was turning square, he leaked a lot of runs. After such a poor performance it wouldn’t be a surprise if RCB release him ahead of next year’s auction.

