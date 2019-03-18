×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 youngsters who could be game-changers for Delhi Capitals

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
397   //    18 Mar 2019, 20:44 IST

Sandeep Lamichhane will play his second IPL season for Delhi in 2019
Sandeep Lamichhane will play his second IPL season for Delhi in 2019

Delhi Capitals made the headlines by changing their franchise's name ahead of the 12th IPL season. They also signed a bunch of new faces and coaches for the 12th season.

The Delhi based franchise had played the first 11 seasons of IPL under the name, Delhi Daredevils but they failed to reach the IPL final even once. Thus, to change the team's fortunes the owners decided to alter everything. They signed local boy Shikhar Dhawan in the IPL trade, bid for talented stars in the auction and then signed Sourav Ganguly as an advisor.

Since the squad of Delhi Capitals consists of a good number of young cricketers, the chances we may see the youngsters get the spotlight at the Delhi Capitals franchise are very high. Here are 3 youngsters who could be game-changers for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019.

#3. Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw (3rd from left)
Prithvi Shaw (3rd from left)

Prithvi Shaw led the Indian U-19 team to World Cup victory in 2018. Delhi then grabbed the Mumbai-based youngster for a hefty price in the auction. Shaw opened the innings for Delhi and impressed everyone with his fearless approach.

The talented right-handed batsman even made his international debut for India in the Test series against Windies in 2018. He will once again represent the Delhi franchise in IPL after the Delhi Capitals retained him ahead of the auction. The aggressive batsman has recovered from his ankle injury and looked in sublime touch in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

With the experience he has gained in the last one year, the youngster will definitely prove to be a game-changer for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL season. The pocket-sized dynamo will open the innings with the experienced Shikhar Dhawan and the duo will try to shatter the opposition by exploiting the fielding restrictions in the powerplay overs.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Nathu Singh Sandeep Lamichhane
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
IPL 2019: 3 international stars who could be key for Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best playing XI for Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 key overseas players for Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
3 players who could be surplus at Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analyzing Delhi Capitals' multiple lineup options
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Know your team feat. Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 biggest match-winners for Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 Reasons Why Delhi Capitals Could Win the Title This Season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best XI for Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL history: 5 players who played for India in T20I after impressing for Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us