IPL 2019: 4 Best Performers So Far

Andre Russell and David Warner

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League had a wonderful start and we have seen a few matches that made us sit on the edge of the couch. There were several one-sided matches and a few final over deciders in the tournament so far. The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals was decided in the super over, became the first contest in the 2019 edition to end up in a tie.

Although a few players disappointed with inconsistent performances, most of the players justified the amount spent on them by the franchise. Defending champions, Chennai Super Kings had a great ride in the tournament so far and expecting a long run in the competition. Although some of the teams failed to deliver the best, we have seen a few players who performed extremely well for their side.

# Yuzvendra Chahal - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Yuzvendra Chahal

Although Royal Challengers Bangalore had a disastrous start in the IPL2019, Yuzvendra Chahal performed extremely well for his side. The right arm leg break from Haryana is one of the 13 players retained by the franchise and is now the purple cap holder with 9 scalps. One of the things which make Chahal a bizarre player is his exceptional bowling variations. Chahal is expected to make a crucial role in the resurgence of RCB in IPL12.

# Andre Russell(Kolkata Knight Riders)

Andre Russell

This chap is just unconquerable. He stays to be one of the greatest performers of the league week after week. Andre Russell, despite getting only a few overs to bat, he still manages to single-handedly win contests for his side. A strike rate above 250 and runs above 200 shows why Russell is a devastating batsman in the IPL. Although not a great performer with the ball, Dre Russ still managed to pick 5 wickets for his side.

