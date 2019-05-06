IPL 2019: 4 capped players who might go unsold in the next auction

Will Stuart Binny find any takers in the next auction?

We have reached the playoffs of the 2019 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) and all the teams have played their league stage quota of 14 games each. It has been an exciting season so far and talents of quite a few prodigies have come to light.

Mumbai Indians have dominated the proceedings right from the start and lead the group with 18 points to their name. They are closely followed by Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals who have managed to win 9 games. Sunrisers Hyderabad pipped Kolkata Knight Riders to find a spot in the playoffs.

While most of the capped players have made a mark in this year's edition of the cash-rich league, some of the players failed to make an impact and haven't been in the scheme of things lately.

On that note, let's take a look at the capped players who might go unsold in the upcoming auction.

#4 Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay hasn't played a single game so far this season.

Murali Vijay was one of the mainstays in Chennai Super Kings' during his first stint with the franchise and played a crucial role in their IPL campaign. With the passage of time, he has fallen down the pecking order and has found game time hard to come by.

The 35-year-old cricketer was one of the most feared openers in the Indian Premier League at the peak of his career. However, his fortunes changed when he suffered a tennis elbow injury which prevented him from playing crafty and creative shots. As a result, he hasn't been able to play crafty and creative shots and has been considered unfit for the T20 format.

With CSK already having a plethora of openers in their kitty, Murali Vijay could well be released by Chennai Super Kings. Due to his poor returns and inability to play unorthodox shots, he might find no takers in the next auction.

