IPL 2019: 4 Most Impressive Indian Youngsters

Navdeep Saini has impressed everyone with his sharp pace

The catch-phrase of the IPL itself says “Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi” which delineates the tournament as an opportunity for the talented cricketers around the globe to showcase the aptitude they possess. Over the years, the IPL has been a stepping-stone for many Indian cricketers, who later went on to represent the nation at the international level. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal are some superstars who first unveiled their prowess in this glorious tournament. This season has been no different as we have seen many young and uprising cricketers rubbing shoulders with some of the best players to have graced the sport. Now that the tournament is coming towards the end, it’s the right time to have a look at some youngsters, who has impressed all the cricket experts and cricket enthusiasts with their immense talents and abilities. Here we’ll discuss about four young Indian cricketers who have raised a few eyebrows this season and will surely be knocking the doors of Indian team selection in the near future.

#4 Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals)

Riyan Parag is just 17 years old by age but his batting has shown much more maturity than what his age might suggest

160 runs from seven matches with a strike rate of 127 might not be the best stat a player would have, but this 17-year-old youngster from Assam has impressed many cricket pundits with his great composure and temperament. His half century against the Delhi Capitals after coming out to bat at 30/4 in the sixth over was highly praiseworthy. He also showed decent skills with the bowl in hand, scalping two wickets as well. He is surely a prospect for the future and kudos to the Rajasthan Royals for unearthing such a talented young player.

