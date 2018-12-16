IPL Auction 2019: Four star players who will get picked but may not play in the XI

Indian Premier League will be affected by the World Cup and the General Elections in India which are scheduled to take place next year. Hence, a majority of the star players may not be available and the venue is itself in doubt.

Hence, backups and replacements will be an important aspect in the upcoming season. The depth of the squad will be a vital factor for any team to be successful in the next year's IPL. Therefore, behind the auction strategy for all the teams, this factor would have played a part.

Accordingly, we have compiled a list of four star cricketers who will be picked in the upcoming season but may not make the initial starting XI next season.

#4 Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill is one of the best cricketers in the T20 format and his records so far show the same. However, he has not got enough opportunities to play in the IPL and has not done well in the chances he has got so far.

Next season could be different as the New Zealand team is available for the full tournament and Martin Guptill might get a run of games to showcase his talent. For teams like SRH and RCB, they need a backup opener and Martin Guptill will be a luxury which they can afford in that slot.

Hence, Guptill could be a player who will get picked in the auctions but may not start in the playing XI for the team's first match.

#3 Dale Steyn

KXIP will need a backup overseas bowler and Steyn could be a good pick

Although the demand for overseas fast bowlers is steadily decreasing in the IPL, most teams prefer having one or two of them in the team. Next season, it will be important because many frontline pacers may not be available to feature in the tournament.

Dale Steyn has come back from his injury lay-off and has made his spot in the South African team permanent. He has done well in recent T20s and hence, Dale Steyn would be a certain pick in the upcoming auctions.

KXIP will need a backup for Andrew Tye and Mumbai Indians will also need a replacement for Pat Cummins in their squad. Dale Steyn will be a good pick for both teams.

