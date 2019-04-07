IPL 2019: 5 Best death bowlers this season till now

Death bowling has always been a key aspect in IPL (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

IPL has been a blockbuster hit right from day one. Firepower batting, centuries being scored, great spells of bowling, mindblowing catches and a thrilling super-over - this year's IPL is off to a scintillating start and promises to get more intense as the tournament progresses.

Out of the many aspects influencing a typical IPL T20 game - death bowling is one of the most crucial ones. The last five overs of an innings in a T20 game could turn things around and thus death bowling has become a key to success for all the franchises.

Stats over the years suggest that the teams with strength in death bowling have excelled. This year too, the numbers suggest a similar trend.

Let us have a look at five best death bowlers in this IPL so far who have punctured the opposition batting with their accurate bowling and sharp minds.

Note: The stats mentioned in this article were last updated on 6th of April 2019.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah - Mumbai Indians

While watching an IPL match that is being played at the Wankhede stadium, viewers would often listen to the chants of 'Bumrah Bumrah'. This is when the number one ODI bowler Jasprit Bumrah is weaving magic on the cricket field with his toe-crushing yorkers, deceiving slower-ones and hit-on-the-helmet bouncers. Bumrah has been instrumental in Mumbai Indians' success over the years. It is his ability to keep bowling those unplayable yorkers with unerring accuracy and change it up with slower ones during the death overs that has lead Mumbai Indians to some unbelievable victories.

Good signs for Mumbai Indians as Jasprit Bumrah is getting into his groove

This season too, Bumrah has picked up five wickets in five matches at an outstanding economy rate of 6.75. Given the fact that Bumrah bowls at least half his spell in the death overs the above numbers are unbelievable. His match-winning spell of 3-20 against the RCB where he turned things around in the second last over of the game shows that the world's No.1 bowler is in his groove.

