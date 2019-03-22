IPL 2019: 5 of the fastest bowlers this season who can strike fear into the hearts of batsmen

Pace bowlers who can hurl the cherry at over 150 km/h are rare, and those who can do so consistently at the highest level are even rarer. Bowlers like Brett Lee and Shoaib Akhtar have shown over time what a pace bowler with an ability to bowl at 150 clicks regularly can do for his team.

The pure pleasure of watching a fast bowler leave world-class batsmen bamboozled with his lightning-fast deliveries cannot be described words. Such pacers are equally adored by both captains and fans.

The Indian Premier League is a festival of cricket, where players from all nations come to participate in a field filled with star-studded players. Fast bowlers, both known and unknown, come to India to ply their trade and test batsmen with their pace.

As IPL 2019 begins, here is a look at five of the fastest bowlers in the tournament:

#5 Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)

India's new poster boy is one of the many by-products of the IPL, scouted and hand-picked by coach John Wright during a domestic tournament. Bumrah has gone from strength to strength since his IPL arrival in 2013, and is now India's frontline seam bowler.

While his unorthodox action does catch attention, it is really his ability to generate pace with a small run-up that jumps off the page. In India's historical Test series win Down Under, Bumrah made the speed gun work overtime, hitting the 145-150 km/h mark on a regular basis. His fastest ball was recorded at 153.26 km/h, which was quicker than the likes of even Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Last season in the IPL, Bumrah broke the 146 km/h mark about 8 times, with his fastest being recorded at 148.15 km/h. Bumrah will be raring to have a go at the batsman with his searing yorkers this IPL.

