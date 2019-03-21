×
IPL 2019: 5 Indians to watch out for this season

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
870   //    21 Mar 2019, 14:40 IST

Can Rishabh Pant deliver at the IPL?
Can Rishabh Pant deliver at the IPL?

The IPL is just a couple of days away and the excitement has already reached fever pitch. The 2018 edition was an overwhelming success with the return of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings adding another layer of intrigue.

The current season too has several interesting sub-plots lined up. With the World Cup following close on the heels of the IPL, millions of eyes would be trained on how the players stand up to the rigours of the latter.

Like many an occasion before, the cash-rich league would provide the ideal platform for youngsters, both international and Indian, to carve a niche for themselves in the cricketing fraternity.  

Thus, through the course of this article, we chalk out five Indian cricketers who are likely to set the world alight with their performances in the IPL.

Without further ado, here is a look at them:

Honourable Mentions: Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians) and Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab)

#5. Manish Pandey (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Manish Pandey would hope for a better showing this year
Manish Pandey would hope for a better showing this year

Manish Pandey has been an IPL ever-present since a hundred in the 2009 edition captured everyone’s imagination. The right-hander has accumulated a total of 2499 runs in 118 games at a relatively healthy average of 28.07.

However, he had a season to forget last term with the Sunrisers as he tallied 284 runs in 15 games at a middling strike rate of 115.44.

Yet, the 2019 IPL could be where the lad from Karnataka makes his mark again.

In the domestic circuit, Pandey was in decent form as he helped his state side reach the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy whereas he also formed a vital cog of the Karnataka side that lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Moreover, he has looked relaxed and doesn’t seem to be weighed down by the expectations, something he was guilty of last time round.

Over the years, Pandey’s greatest asset has been his ability to score at a fast clip from the outset. Capable of executing every shot in the book, the batsman is equally adept at handling pace and spin. Though these attributes went slightly AWOL last term, his rich vein of recent form makes him one to watch out for.

On his day, there aren’t many batsmen who can match his elegance and shot-making prowess. And if he clicks for the Sunrisers, the Orange Army would fancy themselves to go a step further and hold the trophy aloft come May 2019 in Chennai.

