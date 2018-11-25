IPL 2019: 5 International stars who could be making their IPL debut

The recent sensation from the Carribean

The Indian Premier League enters its 12th edition in 2019, and as always there will be some surprises in store for us this time around as well, as it has been over the last 11 years. Apart from the high octane drama that the IPL brings it to the audience all over the world from the cricket field, a lot happens before the action even happens in the form of auctions, and this one will no different.

While this will not be a fresh auction as the landscape of the cricketing world changes in a year, the expectations are at an all-time high for few players who have not so far taken part in the IPL and also with some of the released players. Many of the players have done well in the past year in the T20 circuit around the globe in the domestic competitions as well as playing for their respective countries.

Here are 5 such players who are likely to be making their IPL debuts in 2019.

#5 Oshane Thomas

The Jamaican can be the talk of the town

Oshane Thomas came into the limelight after a strong showing in the CPL 2018 where he ended up as the second highest wicket-taker of the season after he claiming 18 wickets in just 10 matches. Apart from this, the thing that was impressive about him was his raw pace.

The strongly built bowler form Jamaica bowled some devastating spells in the CPL and was quickly drafted into the Windies side that faced India.

After a disappointing start to his international career in the ODI series against India, Thomas showed his true potential in the T20I series that followed. The 21-year-old regularly troubled the Indian openers Rohit and Dhawan with his searing pace, and accuracy.

The IPL teams may have found a new sensation on the block, and he could go for a handful in the upcoming auction as the franchises like KKR, RCB is in dire need of an out and out quick.

