IPL 2019: One Indian player from each side who could make a comeback to the Indian Team

Yuvraj Singh will be one of the players looking forward to making a comeback to the national team with IPL 2019

IPL 2019 is right in front of us and every ardent fan is eagerly waiting to watch the extravaganza unfold. While fans are hoping that their favorite stars will perform, players themselves are looking at this season of IPLas an opportunity to make a comeback to the national side.

The fact that the tournament is watched and enjoyed by a significant amount of fans and critics makes IPL a perfect platform to display your skillset. While IPL has paved the way for numerous youngsters to showcase their talent, IPL is also a platform wherein you can grab the eyes of the selectors.

Here in this article, let us look at one Indian player from each IPL 2019 team who will be looking forward to making a possible comeback to the Indian national team with some terrific performances in the 2019 edition of Indian Premier League.

#8 Karun Nair - Kings XI Punjab

Karun Nair

The story of Karun Nair is an interesting one filled with troughs and peaks. His career was a constant improvement in progress and everyone would definitely remember him becoming the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in Tests. But then his good run of form had peaked out and he was eventually left out of the Test squad.

He last played for the Indian team in 2017 against Australia and will definitely be desperate to get back into the main XI of the Indian team.

With the introduction of younger players like Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw etc. into the Indian test team setup, the chances are now hard to come by. But a man who has scored a triple century in International cricket is not someone who you can write off. He can also be a clear contender for the No.4 Position in the ODI setup.

Strength: A proper Middle order Batsman

The 27-year-old Karnataka batsman still has a number of years of his side and will be looking at IPL 2019 to be his comeback launchpad. But as the IPL 2019 has started, he finds himself in a different predicament being unable to find a place in the starting XI of Punjab IPL team. He will be eagerly waiting for a chance to come by in the IPL 2019 to show the world how valuable a player he is.

