IPL 2019: 5 players who could be released by KKR

Dinesh Karthik will have to make plenty of decisions.

The 2019 edition of the IPL is simply one of the most-awaited ones after the World Cup. The IPL has undergone several changes and the most notable one being the trading window. The IPL franchises have started working out their strategies with the last date for retentions and release being 15 November 2018.

Kolkata Knight Riders are one of the most consistent sides in the IPL. Having won two IPL seasons in 2012 and 2014, they were considered as the clear favourites to win the 2018 edition owing to the stalwarts in their squad and their possession of rich bench strength.

However, it was not to be as several of their players did not come on terms with form and looked completely out of sorts. Kolkata should look to release their under-performing cricketers and invest in consistent performers to stand a chance to win the IPL 2019.

Here, we take a look at the players who could be released by KKR ahead of the auction for IPL 2019.

#5 Javon Searles

Javon Searles, the bowling all-rounder from West Indies was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders at the auction for 30 lakhs. The 31-year-old is a prominent figure in the Caribbean Premier League where he plays for Trinbago Knight Riders.

Known for his fast bowling and explosive hitting abilities, he was acquired by KKR as a back-up for Andre Russell. He was given a few chances to prove his worth during the latter end of the season.

However, he couldn't make much of an impact and failed miserably with the ball.

In the 4 matches he played, he managed only 2 wickets while conceding 89 runs at a very expensive economy of 12.71. With such poor returns, he might most probably be let go by Kolkata Knight Riders.

